Western Technical College offers student services over holiday break
Western Technical College offers student services over holiday break

Western Technical College will be open for student services for three days over the holiday break.

Services will be offered Dec. 26, Dec. 27, and Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Western’s La Crosse campus.

The majority of services will be offered at Western’s Welcome Center, 400 7th St. N., La Crosse. Services provided will include admissions, advising, cashier, and financial aid.

In addition, Western’s student life office and campus shop will be open at the Kumm Center, 400 6th St. N., La Crosse. All other offices, including regional locations, will be closed during the three days.

Western offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

“We realize the holidays are a convenient time for students looking to enroll in the spring,” said Western president Roger Stanford. “These extended hours will hopefully offer more opportunities for students who are interested in attending classes.”

All Western offices will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2. The spring term begins Monday, Jan. 13.

For more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608-785-9200 or visit the website, westerntc.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

