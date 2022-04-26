Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO to host Annual Workers' Memorial Day April 28

Families and friends of workers will gather together at 5 p.m. Thursday at Green Island Park in La Crosse to honor workers who perished while at work and to call for action on dangers that cause needless injury, illness and death.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds will read a formal proclamation proclaiming April 28 as Workers Memorial Day in the city. This year’s featured speaker will be State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-District 32.

More than 50 years ago on April 28, Workers Memorial Day went into effect, promising every worker the right to a safe job.

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated working families and emphasized the essential right to and value of a safe job for every worker. Throughout this crisis, unions and other organizations concerned with worker safety marched into action to demand and win safeguards on the job from the highly contagious virus.

This event is part of International Workers Memorial Day, held annually on April 28th, with thousands of groups around the world uniting under the call for safe workplaces.

But the work is not done. Each year, thousands of workers are killed and millions more suffer injury or illness because of their jobs.

Gains that have enhanced workplace safety are perpetually under attack. All-out assaults on regulations, targeting job safety rules on beryllium, mine examinations, injury reporting and child labor protections continue.

Please join us on Workers Memorial Day as we continue the fight for safe jobs.

WHAT: Workers Memorial Day

WHEN: Thursday April 28, 2022 – 5pm

WHERE: Green Island Park, 2312 7th St S, La Crosse

