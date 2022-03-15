Westpfahl joins UW-Whitewater track squad

Evan Westpfahl, a graduate of Tomah High School, is competing for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's track and field team during the 2022 season.

UW-Whitewater will compete at five outdoor meets, including three at home and two at UW-Platteville. Following the outdoor season-opening Pioneer Opener on April 2, the Warhawks will host the Rex Foster Twilight meet on April 8. Other scheduled meets include the UW-Platteville Invitational on April 15, the Warhawk Invite on April 22-23 and UW-Whitwater's annual Drake Alternative Meet on April 29.