Westview Inn’s owners mark 20 years of running the supper club

WEST SALEM -- In May, Tim and Diane Groth and their friend Scott Klos will mark 20 years as owners of the Westview Inn supper club in downtown West Salem, long known for its steaks, prime rib, salad bar, Friday fish fry, homemade soups and Old Fashioned cocktails.

“We are planning an anniversary celebration, but haven’t gone over all of the details as of yet,” Diane said.

George and Margaret Bahr opened the restaurant in a former farm implement store in 1976, while already operating their Ridgeview Inn supper club on St. Joseph Ridge. The Bahrs later sold the West Salem eatery to Bob and Donna Niedfeldt, who sold it to the current owners in May 2001.

The Groths and Klos came to know each other while working for the Bahrs at the Ridgeview Inn.

“Lots of our recipes and the way we do things are from them,” Diane said of the Bahrs.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the past year a challenging one for all restaurants.

“COVID has not been good for any restaurant or bar, but we have all gone out of the box to think of ways to stay open,” Diane said. “Our carry-out business has been phenomenal. And perfecting curbside (service) has been good for those that are COVID cautious.