Things about Westby that I love
By Faith Hoff
Things I love about Westby is, the stores to shop and restaurants to eat. Ole and Lena’s store is good because the ice creams flavors are good. Sports are fun and I like sports like soccer, football, baseball and more sports. I like Westby because my friends and family is here. I like the park and the parades because they are fun to be at.
***
Westby’s Rock Park
By Kailey W.
What I like about Westby is the rock park. It is so much fun! We can play and I like to get some shakes also. When we are at the rock park, we can play tag and we can do gymnastics. We could perform a dance and be in the parade and go past the rock park. We could also have a pool party at the rock park. I also like to play and have a lot of fun. That is what I like about Westby and the rock park.
***
What I Like About Westby
By Luke Sanwick
The Rock park is fun because you could play by the geese or play on the Rock park with friends are family. The Parades are because you can watch the parades go past you, some parades can give you some candy.
***
What I Love About Westby
By Alissa Kast
One thing I love about Westby is school. I get to listen to music and play outside. I love the teachers. I like going to the rock park in Westby. I play on the swings and climb on the rocks. I like to go to the swimming pool and swim.
***
What I like about Westby
By Addison Wang
Sports there are in Westby, there are a lot of sports. Like football, volleyball, baseball and you can even do wrestling. It is fun to go to all of those things. There is also the ski jump. There is a lot to do there. Play games eat food make smores. Also sit around a really warm fire. We even have the snowflake royalty. It is a lot of fun at the ski jump. You can go and eat at Nordic Lanes. They have taco Thursday and they have really good pizza. They have games and you can even go bowling there. You can go to Old Town. They have really good food they have a salad bar, popcorn and a lot of other good food. You can make a lot of friends at Westby Elementary I made a friend named Ellie. Westby Elementary is a lot of fun you can do so many things there we have gym, art, music, library, technology, studio. We are also close to Viroqua. Well that is about Westby.
***
What I like about Westby
By:Raven Oney-Siam
I think Westby has a very good community. Why do you think that? Well, there are many nice people around here. Because people enjoy meeting other people. And they can be very thoughtful. In my opinion, I think the school is the same way. Kids like me are very nice. And, when we go to middle school, I’m sure everybody will like to meet their new teachers. What makes the community better is that it’s safe! (unless you’re at the rock park) What makes it safe it is so fun! At school recess that’s all you hear! Also, being nice helps the community. Let’s try to make more people become nice! You’re probably wondering how you can help doing that. Well, if they are mean, as them why! Or, (which is harder) make friends with him and slowly approach that.
