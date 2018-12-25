One of our family Christmas traditions was to travel back to Cassville on Christmas Eve and spend that evening and the next day with our families. One Christmas in the ’80s, Ellen, who was a medical laboratory scientist at Gundersen Lutheran, had to work the third shift.
Because we had to change up our routine, our sons, Ben and Mark, who were 5 and 7 at the time, were fretting that Santa wouldn’t show up with presents because we were not going to be at Grandma’s Christmas morning.
On the way home, we heard a conversation from the back seat that went something like this:
“I don’t know. I’m worried,” Ben said.
Mark replied, “Well, I know one thing: If there are presents by our tree tonight, we know Santa is real.”
Full disclosure: We were in cahoots with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We had been stashing presents in Dick and Judy Swantz’s barn across the coulee from us. Our dear friends enjoyed conspiring with us and agreed to set up the surprise and put out the kids’ presents, including two new bikes, under our tree that afternoon. We heated with wood at that time, and they even built a fire in our Riteway wood furnace.
When we got home, the boys could barely touch ground as they raced to the house. They were jumping up and down, while Ellen unlocked the door. I can’t remember exactly what they said when they saw the tree was lit and there were two colorful bikes and presents all over.
El and I looked at each other with sly smiles. The boys are 37 and 39 today, and I still think they believe. I know we do. For many years, Santa and Mrs. Claus lived across the road from us and are still our good friends.
Ben now is a professional photographer and musician in Colorado, while Mark farms in California. Ellen and I are retired and have lived on our farm near Stoddard for 41 years. We will celebrate our 45th anniversary this Dec. 29.
(Ellen had a mild heart attack in February 2017 and then had a major stroke and emergency surgery in October of 2017. She is our miracle.)
Greg and Ellen Koelker of rural Stoddard
