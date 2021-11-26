What is a fair farm rental agreement?

Landlords, Farmers, Agri-Business Professionals should make plans to attend one of the informative in-person meetings being held across Minnesota in December. These free meetings are being provided by the University of Minnesota Extension.

Farm land rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has. Determining a fair farm rent agreement is always challenging. Negotiating a fair rental agreement that satisfies the land owner and the farmer is a challenge. David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension Educators in Ag Business Management, will provide several ways; by examples, factsheets and worksheets to determine a fair farm land rental rate for both parties.

Check out Extension’s website at: Extension.umn.edu in late October for the complete schedule of dates and locations of the workshops.

Make plans to attend one of these meetings now. Attendees will receive several informative worksheets and factsheets that will help to determine what a fair 2022 farm land rental rate is. The meeting will be held locally in Houston County at 1:30 p.m. at Caledonia City Auditorium, 219 East Main St., Caledonia.

