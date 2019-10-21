Wednesday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Pepperdine at Santa Clara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Kansas at Kansas State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.; Louisiana State at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.; Mississippi at Georgia, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Zozo Championship, GOLF, 10 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
MLB WORLD SERIES: Washington at Houston, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Brooklyn, FSNO, 6:30 p.m.; Denver at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.