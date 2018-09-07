Funny artwork
One sunny Sunday afternoon Ole was lying back in the hammock after getting home from church. Still feeling a little religious he decided to talk to God.

“God,” said Ole, “When you made Lena, why did you make her so nice?”

Suddenly a voice from above said, “So YOU would love her, Ole.”

“Well then Lord, why did you make her so clueless?” Ole asked.

Once again the voice replied, “So she would love YOU Ole.”

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

