Ole decided to take Lena for a drive in his new car. As they were driving through downtown Coon Valley, an officer pulled them over and told Ole that he was doing 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.
“Oh, no”, Ole protested. “I vas only doing 30 mph Officer.”
“No, you were doing 50”, replied the cop.
“Really, Officer, I vas only doing 30”, Ole replied stubbornly.
“Well”, bellowed the cop, “I clocked you doing 50 mph!”
At that point, Lena, sitting in the back seat and trying to be helpful, spoke up. “Officer...you really shouldn’t argue with Ole when he’s been drinking.”
