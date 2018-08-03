Ole and Sven were taking a vacation in Sven’s new camper. As usual, they’d become lost and were wandering around a strange town trying to find the highway.
Sven was just starting down a grade to go under a bridge when he slams on the brakes.
Ole said what the heck you do that for, Sven?
That sign there says “Low Bridge. No Vehicles Over 12 Feet High” and this here camper is 13 feet high, Sven replied.
Cripes almighty Sven, there ain’t no cops around. Just hit the gas pedal and go for it!
