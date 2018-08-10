Ole, Lena, and Sven were lost in the North woods and were becoming desperate, having run out of food several days ago. It was winter, the snow was deep, their situation was looking very bleak. When Ole dug down into the snow to look for something to eat , he found an old lamp and upon rubbing it to get the snow off, a genie came out.
The genie says, “I am the great genie of the North and I can grant each of you one wish.
Ole says, “I vish I vas back on my farm.”
Poof, Ole was gone.
Lena quickly says, “I vish I vas back on da farm wit Ole.”
Poof, Lena was gone.
Sven was sitting there looking sad and the genie finally says, “What is your wish?”.
Sven says, “Gee, I’m really lonely. I vish Ole and Lena vas back here with me”.
