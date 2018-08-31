Ole went to the doctor for a physical. After Ole was dressed the doctor came in and said “I am sorry Ole, but you are very sick and have only a few weeks to live”.
Ole went home with a heavy heart to tell Lena the news. After Ole told Lena he sat in his easy chair and Lena went to the kitchen. Soon a heavenly aroma came from the kitchen. Lena was making his favorite cookies!
“Lena must really love me” he thought.
Ole went into the kitchen and started to take a cookie. Lena slapped his hand away and said, “Get Away! These here cookies aren’t for you, there for the funeral.”
