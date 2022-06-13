What were 2 days with Aaron Rodgers like for the Packers’ rookie wideouts?

GREEN BAY — Samori Toure couldn’t lie.

Sure, the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver had caught several passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp. He’d seen Rodgers in the cafeteria, weight room, hallway and locker room. He’d even gotten a private lesson, along with fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis, on the finer points of route running from Rodgers in the middle of a red-zone drill.

But he’s still awestruck when he sees the future Pro Football Hall of Famer around the Lambeau Field facility. Maybe that vibe will dissipate during training camp, but it’s not gone just yet.

“It’s definitely not as big as it was when I first saw him and met him, but it is still there,” Toure said with a smile. “It’s kind of hard. Sometimes I find myself looking over at practice and seeing him throw a ball and thinking, ‘Man … that’s A-Rod.’

“But at the same time, he’s coming over and he’s coaching us up. It’s kind of finding that balance right now. But I’m starting to get more comfortable with it. More than anything, I want to be able to be a friendly receiver to him — which means being in that right spot, running my route the right way in order to get open and have him feel comfortable.”

With Rodgers having skipped all of the team’s voluntary organized team activity practices earlier in the offseason — and with Rodgers already having said he won’t be attending this week’s final series of OTAs — the two minicamp practices were his rookie receivers’ only exposure to their hero-turned-teammate.

And while second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, Toure and Davis all had their somebody-pinch-me moments being around one of the all-time greats, they also understand the sooner they look at him less as a demigod and more like another guy the better.

“I mean, I grew up watching him play. So, it’s very shocking for me (to be catching passes from him),” admitted Doubs, who watched Rodgers win Super Bowl XLV MVP on TV with his mother — when he was 10 years old and Rodgers was in his third year as the Packers starting quarterback.

“But Aaron came up to me a couple times, told me I had run a good route. But with me just being a rookie, sometimes we may make mistakes and him just being him, he came to me and just told me that it’s expected. So I feel really comfortable (with him).”

Added Watson: “It’s obviously definitely something I’ve got to get used to. I mean, it’s still crazy to be in here and playing with him. But personally, I definitely try to keep the star-struckness off of the field. I mean, I want to learn from him and pick his brain, I don’t want to be out there like, ‘Oh, I’m about to catch a ball from Aaron Rodgers!’ I need to be able to think about what I’m doing — the coverages, how I’m going to get open on the route. And I know if I get open, get in the right spot, he’s going to get it to me.”

Although Rodgers jokingly quoted his former college teammate Marshawn Lynch when asked why he showed up for minicamp — “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” he said to a round of laughs at his locker — the truth was that starting to demystify himself to his rookie pass-catchers was among the most important things he did last week.

And if he was being honest, coach Matt LaFleur would have liked Rodgers to have been at OTAs doing that, too.

“I think the more these guys can get around each other, the more they can learn each other, the quicker they can start to develop that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field,” LaFleur said. “I’m just excited that we’ve got him in the building with these young guys.”

While Rodgers had reached out after the draft to the rookie receivers, he hadn’t actually met them until he reported to Lambeau Field on Monday. And while Rodgers downplayed any drawbacks to them only having two practices together — “I think a lot of times those are just story fillers for slow times in the offseason,” he said of those in the media who suggested the rookies would have benefited from him coming to more of the OTAs — Rodgers did acknowledge there’s a process to not just getting to know young receivers but learning to trust them, and vice versa.

“There’s important conversations to be had, but it comes down to the willingness of those players to motivate themselves, to be good note-takers, to listen, to remember things. And it’s on me to make sure the message is very clear and concise to them when it’s delivered,” Rodgers said, adding that wide receivers coach Jason Vrable and veteran wideout Randall Cobb are charged with conveying such messages for him when he’s not around.

“They’ve just got to feel me once we get back for training camp and it gets real. There’ll be expectations for them, but reasonable expectations. We’re not going to expect those guys to be anything other than the best versions of themselves. Obviously with how high we picked Christian, there’ll be expectations, but we just need him to be the best version of himself, (same with) Romeo.”

Some of those lessons have already been dispensed. The private lesson Rodgers gave Davis and Toure appeared to come after Davis ran an imprecise route near the goal line. During a break between drills, Rodgers spoke at length to Watson.

“You’ve got to be on your Ps and Qs when 12’s out there,” Watson said. “I mean, he’s going to be making checks at the line and he’s going to be expecting you to be at a spot on time, so definitely your head is spinning a little bit. But you’ve got to make sure you’re there, doing everything right, to be on the same page with him.”

Rodgers declined to give his first impressions of the rookies during his Q&A session with reporters at his locker, and he reiterated his oft-used line about there being two offenses — the one on paper and the one he runs on the field.

What he did emphasize is how, after spending the last seven seasons with one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams and having been in such sync with the two-time first-team All-Pro, he’s acutely aware of how different this season promised to be with such young would-be pass catchers in the mix.

“I like production over potential. We have some production; we have a lot of potential. So we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability,” Rodgers said. “There’s guys who’ve done some things in the league, and there’s guys that haven’t. And they’re going to get opportunities. So (we’ll have) reasonable expectations for those guys and then high expectations and accountability for the entire room.”

