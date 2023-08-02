Their experiences with the location ranged from very little to none.

Platteville? Where is that, exactly?

Players on the University of Wisconsin football team will get intimately acquainted with the town of about 12,000 people in Southwest Wisconsin as it hosts their first week of training camp. The Badgers loaded buses Tuesday to head to UW-Platteville for six days of practices and meetings. UW hosted its local media day at the McClain Center before the team’s trek, and the town about 70 miles from the players’ campus was a hot topic.

“I’ve heard of the school before, but I definitely could not locate on a map,” offensive tackle Riley Mahlman said.

Mahlman, who stands 6 foot 8 and weighs about 320 pounds, said he’s not worried about sleeping in the twin extra-long beds in the apartment-style dorms the Badgers are renting from their UW System sister school.

“I did live (with) one of those in the dorms (at UW), I made it work,” Mahlman said, laughing. “Obviously not ideal, but I made it work for a year, so I can make it work for another week here.

Comfort is the about last thing on coach Luke Fickell’s mind as he isolates his team to start training camp. He wants his players to be surrounded by each other, the staff and not much else.

“I think the uniqueness is you’re always with the guys,” Fickell said. “So I think it gives you a better grasp of even getting to know them and spending more time with them. There aren’t those limitations as far as hours when you’re in camp, right? It’s not like we want to keep them the whole time, but just the ability to share, to be around, even outside of just the football stuff. You’ll sit in the meal room or the snack room at night and talk with your guys and hang with your guys and I think there’s just a lot more opportunities for us to get to know each other.”

Fickell didn’t tour Platteville before the team’s arrival, but a group of his confidants did, including the program’s chief of staff Greg Gillum.

“I kind of told the coaches, and none of them I don’t believe have been there either,” Fickell said, “so there could be some ability to improvise and adapt and adjust a little bit. We’re excited though, more than anything.”

An off-campus training camp isn’t new for the Badgers. UW held training camp at the Bishop O’Connor Center on Madison’s Far West Side from the late 1970s until 2005. Fickell maintained Cincinnati’s tradition of off-site preseason practices and came to find that it served many purposes, with forcing the team to come together and overcome something new together chief among them.

“They’re going to be stuck in a situation where they have no one else to lean on,” said defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who was Fickell’s coordinator at Cincinnati and went on the preseason trips the past two seasons. “No one to go home and b—— to, for lack of a better term. They’re gonna lean on each other and those bonds really form.”

Veteran players see novelty in the idea. Senior tight end Hayden Rucci’s girlfriend spent a week in Platteville as part of a biology lab for her pre-med studies earlier this summer, and it marked his first introduction to the town. His high school program in Lititz, Pennsylvania, would spend a weekend at D-II Millersville University during their preseasons. Senior outside linebacker C.J. Goetz’s cousin, Connor Grohman, is a quarterback for the UW-Platteville football team, but that’s the extent of his knowledge about the place. He’s happy to break the monotony heading into his sixth training camp.

“It’s new, it’s a change,” Goetz said. “It’s almost like a little football retreat.”

Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai has played in two college programs, but this will be his first training camp on the road. He said extra time around his teammates was something he desired.

“I’ve never done it, but I’m really excited to do it,” Mordecai said. “Fall camp is 15-16 hours a day, so there’s not much else that you can be doing. Might as well just have zero distractions at a place like Platteville. I can’t wait, it’s going to be a great bonding experience for sure.”

The Chicago Bears held training camp at Platteville from 1984-2001, and a computer lab in the main student center on campus was paid for through a donation by the Bears. Mordecai was reminded last week at Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis that the Super Bowl-winning 1985 Bears trained on that campus.

“I guess that’s good mojo,” Mordecai said through a smile.

This training camp is vital for UW as it installs new schemes on both sides of the ball and attempts to shake the program back of its malaise the past few years.

Senior left tackle Jack Nelson, who said he couldn’t point out Platteville on a map despite being a Stoughton native, believes the team has to get going quickly during camp, no matter the location.

“I want to win some football games here,” Nelson said. “And I know that my time is, you know, it’s coming to an end here. It’s not like I’m a freshman anymore. So the pressure is really on for this team as a whole to start producing. So I’m excited for that.”