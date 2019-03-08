GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur hasn’t been at this head-coaching thing for very long, but the Green Bay Packers rookie coach clearly understands one aspect of his new gig.
You have to do what you believe is right. No matter what anyone on the outside thinks.
And so, when it comes to his relationship with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers – the topic LaFleur has been asked about more than any other since the Packers hired him Jan. 11 – LaFleur has thought long and hard about how he wants to build it.
As well as what he considers it: A partnership.
That’s the word LaFleur has used time and time again to describe how he’ll relate to his quarterback, including during the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. And despite the scrutiny their relationship will be under after the coach-quarterback relationship between ex-head coach Mike McCarthy and Rodgers seemingly became untenable last season, LaFleur insists he’s in no way concerned about whether McCarthy and Rodgers got sideways with each other late in their 13 seasons together.
“Honestly, that doesn’t bother me, what happened last year,” LaFleur said during a Q&A session with beat writers at a downtown Indianapolis eatery during the combine. “To me, it’s about what we can do moving forward, the relationship that I can develop with him, that our staff can develop with him. That’s what’s going to be critical moving forward.
“As long as that communication’s always there and it’s clear, open and honest, I think you can accomplish whatever you want to together. So, I’m not going delve too much into what happened in the past. He’s had a hell of a career up to this point. For me, it’s just about what can we do moving forward.”
LaFleur has spent most of his NFL coaching career working with quarterbacks, including the Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in 2012 and 2013, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan in 2015 and 2016, the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff in 2017, and the Tennessee Titans’ Marcus Mariota this past season.
While Griffin and Cousins (rookies in 2012), Goff (second season) and Mariota (fourth season) were all young quarterbacks when LaFleur coached them, Ryan was in his eighth season when LaFleur first became his position coach. In their second year together, Ryan won the NFL MVP and led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.
“Just going through those two years with him gave me a good perspective on how to communicate with these guys that have had a lot of success in their career and maybe have done things a little bit differently,” LaFleur explained. “How we can both learn together and grow together and make it our offense. It’s not my offense. This is going to be our offense. It’s a partnership.
“It’s (a matter of), try to teach him how I see it, but I also want to know how he sees it. Because there’s a lot of great things that he’s had a lot of success with in the past that we’d be crazy not to continue to do. It’s about finding and building our offense to make him the best player that he can be.”
