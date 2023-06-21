GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur sent his Green Bay Packers players out of Lambeau Field and scattering across the country into their offseason vacations with three directives:

Don’t do anything stupid that embarrasses the organization.

“Every year there’s examples of guys not doing the right things,” the coach said. “We always talk about, ‘You carry that G wherever you go.’ Certainly they’ve got to do that and they’ve got to handle themselves the right way.”

Make sure you’re not only working out but staying on top of your playbooks, too.

“They’ve got to continue to put that work in and work on themselves, both physically and mentally,” he said.

Come back in late July ready and raring to go, because we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“We know once we hit that point, it’s go time,” LaFleur said. “There are no days off. You’re either going to get better or you’re going to get worse every single day. When they come back here, we need to see a better version of where they are right now.”

Just how good the 2023 Packers will be, not even LaFleur can say with any degree of certainty. But with rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries set to report to training camp on July 21, veterans set to arrive July 25 and the first practice of camp set for July 26, here’s where the Packers stand at each position following organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp.

Quarterbacks

Love had his ups and downs in the five practices open to reporters, but nothing can replicate what he’ll see in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago. Interestingly, LaFleur hinted at one point the team’s two training camp joint practice sessions (with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots) could replace some of the preseason game reps Love might otherwise take. That would reduce the risk of losing Love to an injury in meaningless games and give his would-be backups, rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and ex-practice squad QB Danny Etling, more snaps to compete for the No. 2 job. For now, the Packers still seem unwilling to add a veteran QB option.

Running backs

The 1-2 punch of Aaron Jones (who returned after taking a pay cut) and AJ Dillon (who confessed to pressing last season) returns, but the competition for the No. 3 spot will be fascinating. Tyler Goodson seems to have made a jump after a year on the practice squad, rookie seventh-round pick Lew Nichols and Patrick Taylor, the most experienced of the three, all have a shot.

Wide receivers

Incredibly, the two most experienced receivers in the room are second-year guys Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, neither of whom played even half the offensive snaps as rookies last season. Doubs looked like Love’s security blanket and Watson flashed his big-play ability, but both will have to prove they can do those things for their new quarterback when it matters. Meanwhile, keep an eye on undrafted rookie free agent Malik Heath, who impressed while getting extensive work with draft picks Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose missing time with injuries.

Tight ends

The dynamic rookie duo of second-rounder Luke Musgrave and third-rounder Tucker Kraft surely look the part physically, and Musgrave certainly opened eyes with his rare speed-and-size combination. But in truth, it’s not easy for rookie tight ends to walk into the NFL and be immediately successful given their multi-faceted roles, so as good as they may have looked in shorts, T-shirts and helmets, they have their work cut out for them once the pads come on.

Offensive line

The coaches have made it crystal clear that while left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are Sharpie’d into the starting lineup, the other three spots are up for grabs. Zach Tom, a pleasant surprise as a rookie, is poised to compete with Josh Myers at center or Yosh Nijman at right tackle — or, both. Jon Runyan seems unlikely to surrender the right guard job, but again, offensive coordinator Adan Stenavich is adamant all three jobs are unsettled.

Defensive line

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark remains the anchor at the one position on defense where the starting group is being overhauled. Out are vets Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed; in are T.J. Slaton and 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who must prove his late-season flashes were harbingers of things to come and not aberrations.

Inside linebackers

Possibly the most intriguing non-Love storyline of the offseason is what the defensive coaches are cooking up for 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker, who’ll clearly do more than just play straight-up inside linebacker. Meanwhile, veteran De’Vondre Campbell must recapture his 2021 first-team All-Pro form after an injury-affected down year in 2022.

Outside linebackers

While LaFleur and the coaches wait impatiently for Rashan Gary’s right knee to be fully healthy and ready for action, all eyes will be on first-round pick Lukas Van Ness if Gary isn’t ready for the first day of camp. Van Ness ran with the No. 2 defense (behind Preston Smith, Justin Hollins and Kingsley Enagbare) throughout the offseason, but the No. 13 overall pick (nicknamed “Hercules”) could move into the top group quickly when the pads come on if the medical staff takes it slow with Gary.

Cornerbacks

The group looked a lot different during the minicamp when two-time second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander and running mate Rasul Douglas took part after skipping OTAs. With first-team All-Pro kickoff returner Keisean Nixon being given every opportunity to be the slot corner, the role 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes will have once fully recovered from his knee and foot injuries remains up in the air.

Safeties

The New York Jets signed ex-Packers starter Adrian Amos to a one-year deal while the Packers were practicing at minicamp, officially ending any chance the 66-game starter might return. That means 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage, benched late last season, must play like a top pick in his fifth and final year under contract. Next to him? Anyone’s guess. Rudy Ford, who temporarily took Savage’s starting spot last year, ran with the No. 1s during the offseason, but recently added Jonathan Owens, a 17-game starter for Houston last season, will be up to speed with the playbook and figures to challenge.