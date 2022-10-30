Where former players see the Wisconsin football program now, in the future

The University of Wisconsin football program sits in uncertain times with four games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Jim Leonhard took over as interim coach after UW athletic director Chris McIntosh fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, replacing one son of the program with another. It was a move that surprised many, including former Badgers players. McIntosh promised a national search for Chryst’s replacement and acknowledged Wednesday that the university has hired a search firm to help find the right person. But the AD otherwise has been light on details about the process for finding the Badgers’ next coach.

The Badgers entered their bye week winners of two of their last three. The team now plunges into a home stretch that will decide whether its 20-year bowl streak stays intact and possibly the long-term direction of the program.

The break in action on the field provided an opportunity for the State Journal to speak with multiple former UW players, spanning teams from Barry Alvarez’s arrival in Madison through Chryst’s tenure, about the coaching change, Leonhard’s viability as Chryst’s successor and the direction of the program.

Here is a sampling of their thoughts.

Different attitude

UW has gone 2-1 since Leonhard took over as interim coach. The Badgers comfortably dispatched Northwestern on the road and Purdue at home while falling in double overtime at Michigan State.

Matt Bernstein played fullback from 2001-05 and was teammates with Leonhard. He noticed a “different culture of football” during Leonhard’s first game as interim coach.

“The guys look like they're having fun,” Bernstein said about the win at Northwestern. “The offense was something I've never seen before. It was beautiful.”

Kicker Vitaly Pisetsky was part of two Rose Bowl wins more than 20 years ago. He and Leonhard never played on the same team, missing each other by a season in the early 2000s. He noticed a similar difference in the Badgers, even when the result was a loss.

“Barry always said ‘Don't confuse effort with results,’” Pisetsky said. “We didn't get the results against Michigan State, but I was watching that game and I saw the fire. I saw the fight. So that mental toughness is going to have to come back, but I think it will.”

Chris Chambers was UW teammates with Pisetsky before playing 10 seasons in the NFL and earning one trip to the Pro Bowl. He now works as the receivers coach at Keiser University in Florida. He rarely gets to watch a Badgers game but said he caught the Northwestern game.

“The energy obviously is way different,” he said.

Support for Leonhard

Teammates have lauded Leonhard’s work ethic since he was a walk-on with the Badgers. It’s helped endear the Tony native to other players as well as coaches and fans throughout his football career.

“When you go from a small town to a walk-on to an all-American to undrafted to playing 10 years, he understands the mentality it takes to be successful and the work that needs to be done,” said Brian Calhoun, a former UW running back and Leonhard teammate. “And so I think that's what kids would gravitate towards.

“And I think he has a certain ‘it’ factor or aura about him that recruits are going to want to be able to play for him and have a chance to follow his path. But I think he has all the tools to be successful.”

Don Davey played defensive line on some of Alvarez’s first teams in Madison, and he didn’t hide his preference for the next Badgers coach.

“Everybody — the boosters, the players, the front office — everybody's cheering for Jim,” Davey said. “Everybody wants him to be the full-time coach going forward, but we have to win games to do that. …

“Hopefully … we run the table from the rest of here and he gets what we all want. We want him to sign a long-term contract and be heading our program for the next several years.”

Program’s direction

Opinions became more varied when the former players discussed where UW should place its focus going forward. UW sits at 4-4 and there’s the potential, albeit tenuous, to capture the Big Ten West crown, so it’s not like the program has bottomed out.

But there were suggestions for improving the overall perception of the program, and recruiting was mentioned first by several players.

“Wrapping the state up again, not letting guys get out of here that shouldn’t,” said Scott Nelson, a safety on Alvarez’s early teams.

That hasn’t been the case recently. UW missed on key targets from within Wisconsin during the 2022 recruiting cycle, with tight end Jerry Cross (Penn State) and offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (Ohio State) and Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) all choosing to play elsewhere.

Power Five programs already began homing in on 2024 standouts such as running back Corey Smith (Waukesha Catholic Memorial), offensive linemen Donovan Harbour (Waukesha Catholic Memorial) and Nathan Roy (Mukwonago), linebacker Sam Pilof (Middleton) and tight end Robert Booker II (Waunakee). All hold offers from UW and have visited the program this season.

“I think we got to put up a wall around Wisconsin,” said Bernstein, the former fullback. “Barry Alvarez didn’t let anybody leave. Like you had one guy maybe leave and he turned out to be a bust. So we need to put that wall back up.”

Several former Badgers also discussed players being paid for their name, image and likeness. Davey, an entrepreneur who owns a wealth management firm, tailgated with The Varsity Collective last weekend. He believes UW alumni, boosters and business owners within the community are approaching this new era “the Wisconsin way.”

“We don't necessarily want the kid that's just looking for the highest dollar from the highest bidder,” Davey said. “We want to look at these kids not for the next four years, but for the next 40 years.

“What can we bring to the table at Wisconsin, through our network and through our resources, and through our alumni, and through our business connections? What can we bring to the table that will benefit these kids for the rest of their lives?”

But McIntosh made clear with Chryst’s firing that he isn’t afraid to shake up things. And former offensive lineman David Moorman, who played for Chryst, said that can be a positive.

“It's a different world, and there's more money involved in it than ever before,” he said. “And I think Wisconsin needs to realize that just in general, that what made us great for so long, we might need to make a few changes here and there.”

Colten Bartholomew contributed to this report.