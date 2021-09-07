Where the Badgers' offensive line must take a step forward after slow start against Penn State

The group substitution was a wake-up call for the starters, who played almost all of the snaps from the fourth series on. But Chryst said after the game getting the second unit into the game at some point was planned.

Tippmann beat out Lyles for the starting center job about midway through camp, but Lyles continued to push to get the job back. Sampson played both tackle and guard positions this fall and is a trusted reserve, and Furtney drew raves from Rudolph for how he competed with Nelson for the right guard spot.

Seltzner has platooned at the left guard spot before, mostly during the 2019 season before Jon Dietzen won the job last year. And for a redshirt freshman like Nelson, not having to carry the load for a full game can be valuable.

Having capable players in the second unit keeps the entire group accountable.

“The competition is going to drive you to become better,” Nelson said. “You can’t slack because someone’s always there … if you’re not going to perform, someone else will. So I think that pushes everybody.”