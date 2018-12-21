MADISON — Ethan Happ and his University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates didn’t need to hear a sales pitch from coaches and administrators when the program made a significant equipment change in the offseason.
After a long run using a Sterling basketball, the Badgers made the switch to Wilson in May. The move was greeted with open arms by Happ and Co.
“Everyone likes it,” Happ said as the No. 16 Badgers (9-2) prepared for a game against Grambling State (6-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center. “It’s the best. That’s the best college basketball you can get.”
Wisconsin had been using the Sterling ball since former coach Bo Ryan took over the program in 2001. Ryan’s relationship with the company based near Seattle began during his run at UW-Platteville, and he remained loyal to Sterling even though no other major conference programs were using its basketball.
When the contract with Sterling ran out, Badgers coach Greg Gard began looking around and settled on one of the giants in the basketball industry.
“It was a time to make a change,” Gard said, “and that was the best option to go to.”
One major reason Wisconsin made the move to Wilson was because it’s the ball used in the NCAA tournament. Three players interviewed for this story didn’t have any complaints with the Sterling ball, but each said the one produced by Wilson is an upgrade.
“I loved the Sterling balls, but this is the tournament ball,” Wisconsin sophomore guard Brad Davison said. “That’s where we want to be at the end of the year, so as much experience and opportunity you get to have that ball in your hand, the better.”
Wisconsin’s options were limited to some degree because of its apparel deal with Under Armour. While that 10-year deal that began in 2016 doesn’t require the men’s basketball program to use Under Armour basketballs — “We have flexibility to use the ball of our choice,” associate athletic director Justin Doherty said — it does prohibit the university from entering deals with direct competitors of the Maryland-based company.
Translation: Nike and Adidas weren’t options when Wisconsin went looking for a new basketball to use.
Under Armour itself also likely wasn’t much of an option considering its ball has received heavy criticism from players, including a pair of former Badgers. Both Nigel Hayes and Aquinas High School graduate Bronson Koenig expressed their distaste for the ball for a State Journal story in 2016, before the deal between Wisconsin and Under Armour went into effect.
The Wisconsin football and volleyball programs also have contracts with programs other than Under Armour. It should be noted that the Wisconsin women’s basketball team uses the Under Armour ball.
The direct competitor provision left the men’s program with options that included Wilson, Spalding and The Rock, among others. The decision was a no-brainer, according to Wisconsin officials.
“It’s the ball that they use in the NCAA tournament,” Doherty said of Wilson. “If you had to kind of boil it down to a reason to why we’re using that one, obviously that’s it.”
The three-year deal with Wilson is so straightforward that the contract is just over a page long. The company provides Wisconsin with 36 “Wilson NCAA Game Basketballs, which include embossment stamping logos at no additional cost.”
Wisconsin, in return, must grant Wilson the title sponsor at one mutually agreed upon event.
