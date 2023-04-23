GREEN BAY — To appreciate just how uninspiring using a first-round pick on a defensive tackle can be for a fan base, consider how some St. Louis Rams fans reacted on social media during the 2014 NFL Draft after the team picked No. 13 overall.

“He will be a bust for sure.”

“Yeah, because we need another defensive lineman.”

“Why?”

“This is why they’re a losing team.”

The player the Rams took that night? Pittsburgh’s Aaron Donald, who surely will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he decides to retire — something he contemplated after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI — and is in the conversation as the greatest defensive tackle in league history.

Now, to be fair, plenty of Rams fans were happy with the Donald pick, and plenty of first-round defensive tackles have indeed been disappointments. It may be one of the hardest positions to successfully predict.

Take, say, the Green Bay Packers’ recent track record at the position. General managers Ted Thompson and Brian Gutekunst have gone defensive tackle four times with their past 17 first-round draft picks: Tennessee’s Justin Harrell in 2007 (No. 16 overall); Boston College’s B.J. Raji in 2009 (No. 9 overall); UCLA’s Kenny Clark in 2016 (No. 27 overall); and Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt in 2022 (No. 28 overall).

None of those picks were met with universal excitement, and some were met with outright disdain. Thompson was booed at the team’s draft party for the Harrell pick; as it turned out, the fans were right, given what a colossal bust Harrell wound up being.

Raji was a vital part of the Packers’ 2010 Super Bowl XLV-winning outfit, intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown in their NFC Championship Game victory over the Chicago Bears.

Clark has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is probably underrated, having never played in a scheme that featured him.

And it’s too early to tell on Gutekunst’s selection of Wyatt, who took essentially a redshirt season as a rookie last year, registering 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing only 224 of the Packers’ 1,033 defensive snaps (21.7%) last season, with nearly half of those (111) coming in the final six games of the season.

“I think we had some young players that started coming on late really well that we were counting on, and that’s kind of what we expected,” Gutekunst said of Wyatt and other young defensive players who saw increased playing time late in the year. “I just don’t think we came together and played consistent enough football with that group early on.

“I think you’re always going to have hits and misses in the evaluation part of it, and there’s always different reasons for that. I think that’s a very talented group, but we did not play like a very talented football team at times.”

All of which brings us to what the Packers might do with their first-round pick (No. 15 overall) on Thursday night.

Having lost Jarran Reed, a sneaky-good free-agent signing last year, and longtime stalwart end Dean Lowry, a starter for most of the past seven seasons, in free agency earlier this offseason, the Packers have just five defensive linemen under contract. One of those is Jonathan Ford, a seventh-round pick a year ago who was inactive for all 17 games as a rookie.

And while finding safety help (veteran Adrian Amos remains unsigned, while 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage was benched for a time last season) and edge-rushing help (2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary might not be ready for the start of the season because of a torn ACL in his right knee) might be bigger priorities, it wouldn’t be a shock for the Packers to use a Day 1 or Day 2 pick up front.

Among the players the Packers had in for their 30 allotted pre-draft visits were Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, who may be a defensive lineman or an edge rusher at the next level; and LSU’s Jaquelin Roy, the Tigers’ top run-stuffer.

Of course, given how difficult it has been for rookie defensive linemen to have an immediate impact — even Clark’s rookie season was a quiet one — the line will have to count on Slaton and Wyatt making big jumps, regardless of what the draft brings.

“Losing ‘J-Reed’ and ‘Dean-O,’ those were two players that contributed a lot,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought J-Reed had a hell of a year last year when you go back through the tape and watch it. (And) certainly Dean, in our time together, he’s done a lot of great things for us. Sad to see both of those guys go, but yeah, it naturally opens up more playing time for TJ and ‘Heavy D,’ as I like to call (Wyatt). But he’s going to have to make that progression.

“Most players make their biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2, so that’s the expectation for him. I know he’s working hard right now, and we’re going to have to get a lot out of him next year.”

Best in class

Jalen Carter, Georgia

A year after the Bulldogs had three first-round picks from their defensive line (Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Wyatt), here comes Carter, who only started one year for Georgia because of that group up front but was a playmaker both as a rotational player two years ago and as a starter last season, when he was a consensus first-team All-American.

Although he had just six sacks during his career, he did register 18.5 tackles for loss and might be the most talented defensive player in the draft — if he matures.

That maturity is one of the question marks about him. Carter reached a plea agreement with Athens-Clarke County for his role in a January fatal car crash that killed his teammate, Devin Willock, and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Carter reached a plea agreement after being arrested for reckless driving and racing, pleading no contest and receiving 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

Carter then failed to finish his pro day workout on campus, where he weighed nine pounds more than he had at the NFL scouting combine in February. Still, he’s expected to be picked in the top 10.

Speaking with reporters last week, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, whose team owns the fifth overall pick, said players with character questions are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“Every situation is completely different,” he said. “I learned early on that you can never say, ‘This is the way it is, and that’s how we’re going to move forward.’ I mean, I think you can back yourself into a corner.”

Best of the rest

Bryan Bresee, Clemson; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh; Mazi Smith, Michigan; Gervon Dexter, Florida; Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern.

Pick to click

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound standout’s stock has steadily risen since the end of the season, and it’s looking like he’ll go sometime on Day 2, perhaps as early as the mid-second round.

Benton, who had 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his final two seasons in Madison, is among the top defensive tackles in an overall shallow class of them, which could push him higher on draft boards — coupled with his strong showings at the Senior Bowl and his on-campus pro day.

A four-year starter after coming to Madison from Janesville Craig, Benton’s athleticism, wingspan and power should allow him to line up just about everywhere on the line, making his versatility and added value benefit. Although his career sack numbers aren’t impressive, NFL scouts believe he has the tools to be an effective pass rusher.

“Just consistency,” Benton replied when asked at the NFL scouting combine where he can improve as a rusher. “I feel like I did do good in the (Senior) Bowl, but just consistency with my pass rushes.

“I feel like my run game’s there, I can hold the blocks, I can hold double teams, I can split double teams, things like that. But (as a) pass rusher, (it’s a matter of) making my movements decisive and taking those milliseconds off so I can get sacks rather than QB pressures.”

History lesson

Thompson was always fond of saying “The good Lord only made so many big guys.” And his draft strategy followed that belief. During his 13 drafts in Green Bay, Thompson took 17 defensive linemen, including Clark and Raji.

In five drafts under Gutekunst, the Packers have little to show for their picks along the defensive line. He’s selected five defensive linemen entering his sixth draft in charge: James Looney (seventh round, 2018); Kingsley Keke (fifth round, 2019); Slaton (fifth round, 2021); Wyatt (first round, 2022); and Ford (seventh round, 2022).

Looney washed out and moved to tight end before departing, while Keke seemed to be on an upward trajectory before he was released late in the 2021 season under mysterious circumstances.

Of course, it’s hard to fault Gutekunst for any misses, as Thompson had plenty of them, too: From early round disappointments early in his tenure such as Harrell and Jerel Worthy (51st overall, 2012), to third-round non-factors such as Khyri Thornton (85th overall, 2014) and Montravius Adams (93rd overall, 2017).