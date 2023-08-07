PLATTEVILLE — University of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickel laid out a unique challenge to his defensive front for preseason camp, one that could lead to more contributors from assistant Greg Scruggs’ room.

“We got to find a way to play with eight or nine guys,” Fickell told reporters Friday. “And so that challenge of figuring out what that role is, even if it’s play three plays and run off as fast as you can, I think that I’ve been impressed with how they’ve handled it.”

UW’s defense, and most notably its line, will need to replace the production of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The former Janesville Craig standout contributed 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks last season and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Badgers return Rodas Johnson, Isaiah Mullens and James Thompson Jr. who have all started and emerged as key contributors to that position group in recent years.

Scruggs glowed about the talks he’s had with his linemen about their roles and potential opportunities.

“I’ve shared with these guys multiple examples of people who had to do what it took to win, whatever that may be,” Scruggs said. “And so obviously, rolling eight guys, maybe more if you could — in New York we dressed 11 one game, I believe, when I was with the Jets. To have that as a D-line coach is exciting, but it obviously takes away a little bit from the rep count.

“These guys have not batted an eye when it comes to the rotation and how we’re doing things and understanding what it’s going to take. Coach has said it to them, it is not a secret, right? Like he has said it to them that we want to be able to roll guys in, keep guys fresh and be able to wear people down by the end of the game.

“And the beauty of the guys in my room is that it hasn’t been met with pushback, it hasn’t been met with guys leaning towards kind of the selfish part of the spectrum, but more so with guys saying they’ll do whatever it takes. And I’ve tried to instill in them that whether it’s one play or 100 plays, everybody in this room matters, everybody in this room has value, everybody in this room contributes to this team in some way. Thankfully, those guys have bought in and it’s made it a little easier.”

UW’s first-team defensive line reps Sunday went to Rodas Johnson and a combination of one of three other players alongside him: Mullens, Thompson and redshirt senior Gio Paez. Johnson, who contributed 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack in 2022, was the one player from that group to consistently be the first up from the room.

Johnson admitted that it’s been “kind of stressful” because he is held to a high standard and knows he cannot have a bad practice. He doesn’t want to show guys behind him on the depth chart or younger than him that it’s OK to have a bad day.

“So, I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been in my head a little bit,” Johnson said. “I’ve been trying to be as consistent as possible. As far as the run, I feel like I’ve been pretty fine in that, but I’ve just been trying to get on my pass rush game a little bit better, just because I’m almost 300 pounds rushing from a five-(technique).

“So that’s a little different from what people usually see. And I have the capabilities of doing it. It’s just whether my mind is strong enough and I’m telling my body to push through the fatigue.”

Paez — who said he dropped from around 317 pounds against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last December down to around 303-305 — Thompson and Mullens also received reps with the presumed second-team defense during 11-on-11 team periods Sunday. Ben Barten, Mike Jarvis, Cade McDonald, Isaac Townsend and Temple transfer Darian Varner also received snaps with that unit.

Varner, who earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors last season with 7 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for loss, took part in team periods for the first time this camp after missing all of spring practices due to injury. He flashed his ability to get in the backfield with a bull rush of starting left tackle Jack Nelson during a pass rushing period.

“From James, Gio, Isaiah, Curt (Neal), Ben, Cade, Isaac Townsend, Darian Varner, they all can do what I can do. That’s the truth about it,” Johnson said. “There’s not really a best guy in the room. I feel like we all have things that we’re good at. We all have things that we’re bad at, and we all complement each other, depending on how coach has to put us in there.

“So everybody can play the game. Everybody’s good in the run, everybody has a pass rush that they like to go to, so I feel like it’s just being more consistent as a whole, rather than who’s the guy and who can do this and that and the third.”