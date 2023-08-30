Senior Hayden Rucci gave an honest, yet tough assessment of the University of Wisconsin tight ends during his tenure in the program.

“Going to a couple guys less in the tight end room,” Rucci said. “But unfortunately, we find ourselves in that situation a lot in the Wisconsin tight end room. So it's always just working with what you got.”

Rucci was referring to the Badgers being without two fellow seniors in Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, both of whom didn’t report to training camp. Then came the injuries and other issues that have the group down two more players in Riley Nowakowski (right foot) and Jack Pugh (personal matter). Their return dates aren’t known yet.

Wisconsin’s depth chart for the season opener Saturday against Buffalo lists Rucci as the starter and true freshman Tucker Ashcraft as his backup. Redshirt freshman J.T. Seagreaves could get some work if the Badgers get a good lead, but the position may rely most heavily on Rucci’s experience until Nowakowski returns.

An interesting question is spurred when considering the Badgers’ tight end situation and the offensive system brought to the program by coordinator Phil Longo: How much does it matter that Wisconsin is thin at tight end?

Forget for a moment that the program has had a reputation for development and usage of tight ends — outside of Jake Ferguson from 2018-21, there’s been very little production from the position and a bad string of injuries. Wisconsin looks like it can make up for a limited tight end position because the strength of the roster on offense is the depth at receiver. Coach Luke Fickell mentioned a receiver like Chris Brooks has the versatility to help fill some of the roles a tight end has in Longo’s offense.

But a look through Longo’s history shows that one position group in his offense typically gets featured a bit less. Longo had a stellar running quarterback in Drake Maye last season at North Carolina, a talented set of tight ends and star receiver in Josh Downs, so running backs weren’t a focal point. Lead running back Elijah Green got 131 carries and gained 558 yards, averages of less than 10 carries and 40 yards per game.

The receiving corps not named Downs didn’t get many chances when Longo had a veteran quarterback in Sam Howell, a better stable of backs and a reliable tight end in 2021. Tight ends weren’t a priority in 2020, when the Tar Heels had two 1,000-yard rushers and depth at receiver, and Longo’s first season at Chapel Hill in 2019 also saw low output from tight ends as receivers and running backs led the way.

Longo said during his first news conference in January that his offense will be directed at the positions he feels have the most opportunities for success.

“The potential for the offense is really dictated by the strength that we have,” Longo said in January.

None of this is to say that Rucci or other tight ends can’t have solid seasons. Tight end coach Nate Letton believes Rucci’s skill as a receiver is underrated and he’s been impressed by the work Rucci’s put in to become a better route runner. Perhaps a good goal to set for the Badgers tight ends would be what Dawson Knox was for Longo’s Mississippi teams in 2017-18. Knox is now a playmaker for the Buffalo Bills, and he was an effective target over the middle totaling 605 yards on 40 catches those two seasons under Longo. He averaged 15 yards per catch and two-thirds of his catches went for first downs, but he only was targeted two or three times per game.

Fickell said his concern about his tight end room can be allayed once the younger players in the group get their feet wet.

“It’s a little scary,” Fickell said. “I think we’re going to switch rooms up in there a little bit, we’ve had some injury bugs and some things that have gone in there. But it’s given opportunities to some more people.

“Obviously Rucci doesn’t need a million more opportunities. He’s played a lot of football and done a really good job. But Tucker Ashcraft has gotten a lot of opportunities to get in there, and J.T. Seagreaves and those guys. Where it’s tough on you and you get worried about it, you also look at the bright side of things. We’ve got some young guys that are getting a lot of work that by the time they’re (in) week 3, 4, 5, they’re not young guys anymore, especially as much work as they’ve gotten.”