Why Badgers WR Danny Davis has been better at getting open and more confident in his life

Patience is a guiding principle on the football field for Danny Davis.

The fifth-year wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin showed again last week that can make an impact on a game with just one touch coming his way.

Davis was lined up in the slot and ran a pivot route, faking that he was going inside to block on a run before breaking toward the sideline in the third quarter. After a play-action fake, redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw Davis a pass that he caught about 3 yards past the line of scrimmage. Davis turned up the field and was able to shed a tackle attempt from cornerback Robert Longerbeam about 10 yards down the field.

Davis wasn’t touched the rest of the play as he sprinted down the Badgers’ sideline for a 72-yard touchdown. It was his only catch of the game.

The Badgers tried that play in the first half, but Mertz’s pass was a bit wide and fell incomplete. Davis wasn’t sure when or if he’d see the ball again, but he knew he had a chance to do something memorable against a shaky Rutgers defense. His stat line — one catch, 72 yards, one touchdown — was representative of Davis’ career at UW. The chances to make plays haven’t always been consistent, but he’s made count the opportunities he’s gotten.

Davis leads the Badgers with 372 yards receiving and is second on the team with 24 catches. Those bring his career totals to 123 catches, 1,536 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s had success against Northwestern — whom the Badgers play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — tallying 11 catches for 129 yards and a score. Davis has recorded 17 first downs this season, accounting for nearly one-quarter for the Badgers’ passing first downs.

His effect on the offense doesn’t surprise senior cornerback Faion Hicks, one of his closer friends on the team.

“Danny’s been a great player since he got here,” Hicks said. “Strong hands, he’s a big-play guy, and hopefully we get the ball in his hands a lot more going into the end of the year. In my opinion, he's who we always thought he was.”

As the finish line of his career in the UW program comes into closer view, Davis’ progression both as a player and person over his five years is clear to those around him.

“Any time a guy, you're with him for four or five years, you're going to see him (and) be around him for some of the highlights and big moments and you're going to see him — whether it's something off the field or classroom or on the field — how do you work through and struggle through it,” Chryst said. “That's why I'm proud of him because this is important to him, and he wants to do all that he can (to) be the best player he can be and to help this team.”

Better at the line

Davis arrived at UW with a knack for winning contested catches. It’s a skill that helped him get on the field early in his career and find success despite playing with three quarterbacks in his tenure.

He says that ability traces back to his days as a basketball player and he approaches those plays like a rebound, using his leaping ability to high-point the ball, and he’s shown willingness to get physical with defensive backs when needed. His body control also has been on display with impressive catches along the sideline throughout his career, keeping his toes in bounds as he secures the pass.

But something Davis has learned as he’s gotten older is that catches don’t always have to be around a defender — he can make plays easier on himself and give his quarterback a bigger window with adjustments earlier in a play. Much of that work has come at the line of scrimmage over the past two seasons. The influence of receivers coach Alvis Whitted has been crucial in this area, as Davis’ releases are much improved and they’re giving him more separation from defenders.

“When I first started, when I was a freshman, sophomore, I always felt like there was a timing thing going on my head, so I used to rush a lot,” Davis said. “Now I’m more relaxed and the game is slower, I don't have to rush anything. I can just attack, attack at the line.”

Hicks, who often guards Davis in practice, sees it up close.

“He's a lot more technical as far as having a package at the line and having a plan at the line of scrimmage,” Hicks said.

Davis described a detailed thought process behind how he chooses his release each play. He first has to understand his route — where and when the quarterback is expecting him to break and be ready for the ball. He also must read the defender on him because how he’s shading Davis will alter his release. He then uses his footwork and hand-fighting — a skill he used to work on with UW defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu — to get off the line and into his route with as little disruption as possible.

Where Davis once would rely on speed and athleticism, he's now honing technique. Whitted said the lunging catch Davis made in the red zone in the opener against Penn State was Davis displaying the work he's done with his releases.

“That's a prime example of just being aggressive,” Whitted said. “Trusting his technique and understanding that, ‘Hey, I have ways of getting open.’ And I'm excited that he's been growing in that direction.”

A relaxed mind

Teammates and coaches speak of Davis' development off the field as well.

It's clear when he speaks with reporters. Davis in previous years always was polite and would answer questions, but those responses were to the point. This year especially, Davis has been more comfortable sharing thoughts about the team, its early struggles and its midseason turnaround.

Davis was asked what prompted that change, and his thoughts ranged from knowing his role on the team to understanding all he's experienced as a college athlete.

“I've grown a lot. I went through some hard times my sophomore year, and I was kind of in a dark place and battled through a lot of different things,” Davis said.

“So I'm glad I'm at where I am now. Did a lot of praying, a lot of things like that. So I feel really good. And I'm confident, positive, and I'm just looking forward to going out there with these guys and attacking it. I love this team. I love the coaches and everything. So I'm just looking forward to finishing strong, just to finish my career on a high note.”

Davis was mentioned in the 2018 criminal complaint that led to former UW receiver Quintez Cephus being charged with two counts of sexual assault, charges that Cephus was acquitted of in August 2019. Davis was not charged, but he was suspended for two games during the 2018 season for his actions in the situation. He also missed five games last season after suffering a concussion.

Being on the sideline for that stretch last season reaffirmed what Davis always believed — he loved football — and made him appreciate his role as a mentor to his younger teammates.

“As a young guy, you didn't really ... it was more taking it in, learning things,” Davis said. “But as I get older, I just love learning about the game, love learning what the defense is doing and love teaching that to the younger guys and things like that. So I just try to give them tips and things, like what I've seen through these past years.”

Kendric Pryor, a sixth-year receiver who is one of Davis’ closest friends, said he and Davis have spoken often about making the most of their last college season.

“Just knowing this is our last go around — we know we’re not going to get another year after this one,” Pryor said. “So this kind of being the last go-around, just cherishing these moments with our brothers, with the guys on the team.”

Whitted senses the same mindset.

“His demeanor when he's at practice, I think he understands that, ‘This is my last shot, and I want to be a part of this journey that we're on, and relish this moment with all my teammates,’” Whitted said.

Davis more than likely will chase his pro football dreams after this semester. He hopes he's put enough on tape in his chances at UW to earn a shot with an NFL team. But whenever he takes the cleats off for good, he believes he's set for the next step in life. He'll have about a semester left to complete to earn a master's, which he anticipates doing in the future. Whether it's coaching or another lane, football will be present in Davis' life.

“Hopefully maybe be a coach one day or stay around the game because I'm in love with it,” he said. “I love the ins and outs of it, just everything about it. So just trying to stay around the game and just hopefully making a career out of it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0