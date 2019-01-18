MADISON — When pointing fingers for the massive disparity in fouls on Monday night at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland, the three guys wearing black and white stripes were an easy target.
Truth is, the visiting team was mostly to blame.
The fact the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was outscored 24-3 at free throw line in its 64-60 loss at No. 19 Maryland highlighted a disturbing trend for the struggling Badgers. The Badgers will have a challenge at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 2 Michigan plays Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.
Let’s focus on the second number in that gigantic gap at the stripe. While the Badgers once again struggled to cash in on free throws when they got to the line, the bigger issue was that they didn’t earn nearly enough opportunities against the Terrapins.
Wisconsin’s six attempts against Maryland left it averaging 15.47 per game this season. If that pace holds up, it would be the Badgers’ lowest average since the 1982-83 team got there 15.46 times per game.
“We’ve talked about that ad nauseum, we show them film, point things out to individuals and collectively as a group, what can they do or what can we do to get more free throws,” Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “I think when you’re down 20 (in the second half), you’re probably going to see that the free throws are different and you shoot more 3s. That’s why the stats look that way in a game like that.
“But overall, our free throw numbers are not anywhere near where they need to be.”
Central High School graduate Kobe King could help Wisconsin get to the line more frequently. King was probably a poster boy of sorts in Wisconsin’s film review of the Maryland game.
Three times during the aforementioned 22-possession debacle in the first half, King drove hard to the rim only to get his shot blocked by Maryland’s Bruno Fernando (twice) or Jalen Smith (once). Both players are 6-foot-10, five inches taller than King.
King, who missed the final 27 games last season with a knee injury and still doesn’t have a full season under his belt, finished 1 of 6 from the field against Maryland. The fact more than half of those misses could have avoided had he been more patient around the rim was not lost on King.
“You’ve just got to know when to pump fake and when you can go straight up,” King said. “That’s one thing with missing a whole year that you kind of forget about. Coach Gard always says it and it’s true: I’m not playing (against) Onalaska anymore. Guys will block your shot. …
“Obviously, they’re bang-bang calls and you’re not going to get every single one, but you’ve got to put the pressure on the defense and make the ref make the call.”
By now, a cynic might have wondered aloud why it even matters if the Badgers get to the line more; after all, they struggle at that spot, converting at a 66.2-percent clip that ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten and 294th nationally.
Wisconsin does waste too many chances at the line, particularly senior center Ethan Happ. But he’s not alone: During a hideous stretch of five points in a span of 22 possessions in the first half against Maryland, senior forward Khalil Iverson missed two attempts and sophomore guard Brad Davison went 1 of 2 from the line at a time the Badgers desperately needed to stop the bleeding.
The more alarming stat from those opening 20 minutes was that Wisconsin only drew four fouls against the Terrapins. Happ finished the game with no attempts — only the ninth time that’s occurred in 122 career games — but he wasn’t the only one having difficulty drawing contact.
“We’ve got to commit to it,” Wisconsin assistant coach Dean Oliver said. “I think, at times, certain guys play a little timid and you can’t. You’ve got to play aggressive. You can’t be afraid to make mistakes.”
