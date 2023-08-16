GREEN BAY — Three weeks into training camp, the Green Bay Packers don’t appear to have made any meaningful progress toward figuring out their best starting five on the offensive line.

Oh, they’ve done plenty of experimenting, trying various combinations up front and playing several of their would-be starters at positions other than their assigned spots.

But other than five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (when he’s not taking practice off to load manage his balky left knee) and two-time Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins (when he’s not getting booted from joint practices like he was last week in Cincinnati with the Bengals), nothing is set as the Packers kick off for back-to-back days of joint practices with the New England Patriots and Saturday’s preseason matchup between the teams.

Although they could potentially open the season Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with the same starting five — Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan Jr. at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle — they ended last season with in the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, the coaches also seem determined to find a spot for second-year man Zach Tom in the starting lineup.

“I think we’ve still got a ways to go yet, certainly. We’ve got two more preseason games,” coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged earlier this week. “This is going to be a big week for our guys. It’s going to be the most exhausting week of the preseason for these guys.

“Everything is earned. We’re trying to find the best five.”

But at this point, the Packers’ mixing-and-matching in practices has gotten the coaches plenty of information, but it has not led to any clarity as to who should be playing where.

Here’s why:

Bakhtiari is taking so many days off that Nijman, who is getting more work at left tackle than he is in his competition with Tom at right tackle.

When Tom wasn’t playing right tackle, he was getting snaps in practice at center with the No. 1 offense, in what appeared to be the kickoff to a Myers-Tom head-to-head competition.

But Tom’s center reps have decreased in recent days.

In last week’s preseason opener at Cincinnati, they played three of their would-be starters at center — first Myers, then Runyan, then Tom. LaFleur chalked that exercise up to looking for game-day options if injuries strike, but Runyan admitted the move came as something of a surprise to him.

The combination of Bakhtiari’s practice schedule, injuries to Caleb Jones and Luke Tenuta, and up-and-down play from others led to 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker getting reps with the No. 1 offensive line earlier this week in practice — a first for Walker, who played just four special-teams snaps as a rookie last year.

As if working at right tackle and center weren’t enough, Tom, a 2022 fifth-round pick who started four games at left tackle and another at left guard as a rookie last season, took snaps with the No. 1 offensive line at left guard in Monday’s practice in Jenkins’ spot.

And, another 2022 draft pick, third-rounder Sean Rhyan, is having a strong camp after a wasted rookie year in which he played just one special-teams snap before serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substance

“There’s a lot of ball in front of us, and we’ll let these guys battle throughout the course of training camp,” LaFleur said. “Quite frankly, you can never rest easy in this business. As soon as you do, somebody passes you up.

“If it (takes) throughout the course of the preseason (before deciding on the starters) and we get into the regular season, may the best man win.”

Tom’s lot in his football life is especially interesting. At the outset of camp, Tom was locked in at right tackle, despite his established versatility. It appeared the coaches were ready for him to battle it out for the starting job with Nijman.

Then came the move to center, and then Monday’s work at left guard.

“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out there and play whatever position they tell you to play,” Tom said. “Obviously, it would be nice if I could focus on one position. But I think the way I see it is it’s a compliment that they trust me to go out there and play multiple positions.

“I’m not going to complain. They trust me at multiple positions, so I’ve got to go out there and continue to earn that trust. That’s the way I see it.”

LaFleur acknowledged that there’s something to the idea that the coaches want Tom in the starting lineup one way or another and are willing to play him at the position where they feel they’re the weakest — even if it’s not Tom’s preferred or best position.

As a group, the players and coaches seem united in the belief that there’s no rush to figure out the starters for a regular-season opener that’s still 26 days away.

“I mean, this is what, Week 3? We’ve still got a lot of time, a lot of work to go,” Bakhtiari said. “I mean, any positives (are) great, but we got to make sure we sustain those. It’s only been three weeks. And then any negatives, we have so much time to clean those things up.”