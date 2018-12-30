My mother died when I was born. I was adopted and brought to the U.S. From what my mom tells me, my biological mom had real patriotism, and showed it by loving the people around her. The love I have from both of my moms is what I use to persevere and strive to be the best citizen I can be. I honor the American flag because, in America, everyone has the freedom to be who they are, and to love and serve each other.
No matter how much we deny it, we are a very divided nation. Politics, race, gender: these are all just labels to make us feel more divided than we already are. We thrive on peaceful chaos. But we all share the freedom to be who we want to be. Freedom is what America stands on. We have the freedom to think and act for ourselves. Our 39th president, Jimmy Carter, said, “America did not invent human rights. In a very real sense… human rights invented America.” This quote shows us that this country was built on the ideals that everyone has the right to their freedom. This country breathes freedom. Freedom is the heart of this country, so let’s use this freedom to be great citizens.
It is a fact that people like to be with people that are like them in many ways better than people that they don’t know. And this could be one reason who our nation is so divided. Being with people that love and care about will produce more love. We have the opportunity to make a difference, but it is easier to start the change with friends. President Barack Obama said, “I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”. We can be a great nation together by being a nation that cares for one another.
I honor the American flag because it represents the feelings and ideals of the people that live here and the people that support you because of those ideals. So how do you honor the American flag?
