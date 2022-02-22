“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

Why I Vote:

“I don’t get a vote on gravity or rain

But I can cast a ballot to ease your pain

Voicing my support for the true and sane

Together our drops in the bucket will go

Running as a river, yes of course, we flow

Winding to the sea. There you see, now you know.

Why I Vote

— Peter Nelson, Town of Campbell

Grandpa and League of Women Voters member

