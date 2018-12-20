Everyone questions their value at some point in time. What can I, one person, do to change the world or even a single country? How will my little life as a regular citizen make a difference in the long run of America? Of course the President, members of the Supreme Court, governors, mayors, and many others with positions in our governmental system have an influence on our nation. However, I think the fact that America gives us incredible opportunities to contribute to the future of our nation is often overlooked. One of the best ways Americans can make a difference is by voting.
Many students around my age think that voting isn’t something we should be concerned about as high schoolers. The first reason for this is because we aren’t old enough to vote yet. Although this is true, adulthood is just around the corner and we need to be conscious of the many responsibilities, as well as the privileges, that will come along with it. I believe that voting is both a responsibility and a privilege. The second reason students don’t think voting is a concern is they don’t think their vote matters. I disagree completely with this statement, every vote has an impact on the outcome of an election. If everyone eligible to vote in America acted on that right, we would have a very accurate idea of opinions within the states. Unfortunately, the amount of voters each year has been going down since the 1980s. Maybe if those in the younger generation vote, they will influence their peers to do the same, and we can start to bring that number back up.
“Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops” Kate Sheppard quotes. I believe that America can accomplish more when her people are working collaboratively. When everyone in this nation contributes their part and opinion, we can hope for a better future. Americans need to understand what voting means. Voting is a symbol of unity. On the same day, millions of Americans go to choose who will lead our country. Though in different places of America, thousands of people fill out a ballot at the same time. We are one nation.
Voting is a right that we have as Americans. If we don’t take advantage of that right, we are neglecting it. Our country has given us thousands of opportunities which sets it apart from other nations and voting is one of them. When we vote, we take pride in our right to choose. A man named Loung Ung once stated, “Voting is not only our right, it is our power.” I will never stand by, watching our leaders be elected without my voice being heard. Though I cannot yet vote, I look forward to the 2020 election when I will be eligible to have a say. That will be when I truly become my own citizen of America in my heart. I will have every right that other Americans have. My age is currently the only thing blocking my say in what happens within the borders of America.
I have always had a loud voice. I use the opportunities that allow my voice to be heard. This essay is one of those opportunities. I think that teenagers need support in the areas of taking interest in and speaking up about our country. Any ways students can learn what their opinions are and use them for the good of America should be encouraged. Practicing these ways of having input in political matters will prepare us to be the future of America, or perhaps will make us become a large part of present America. If we step up now, I think we will also step up when it is our turn and time to vote. Our country has the chance to remain a great nation if my generation, generation Z, makes it happen.
There are many ways to make a difference in America. I do not believe that any are more or less significant than any others. I do, however, think that any opportunities citizens have, should be taken advantage of. Voting is only one of the many ways we Americans can make a difference, but it is one that is guaranteed to every adult citizen. Voting is our chance to make our mark, to let our voice be heard, and to make a difference in America.
