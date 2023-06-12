GREEN BAY — The thoughts were crushing AJ Dillon. He could feel them weighing on him everywhere he turned. In practice and in games. Afterward, in the cold tub or in the training room. Even, perhaps, during his travels to his happy place, Door County, his refuge away from football entirely.

The Green Bay Packers’ powerful, bruising running back had made his reputation by running over and through defenders, carrying would-be tacklers on his back as he barreled through the line of scrimmage.

But the burdens he carried throughout the 2022 season — of expectations, of impending fatherhood, of his love for the community, of an uncertain football future — were sometimes too much.

And it showed in his play.

“Honestly, I’ve never been the weight-on-the-shoulders guy,” the fourth-year halfback said as the Packers shifted from their organized team activity practices into this week’s three-day mandatory full-squad minicamp. “But last year, I was almost playing tight because I was thinking about (so much).

“I wanted to put myself in the best position to get a contract. My wife was pregnant, first-time parent and I’m like, ‘Well, now I want to make sure we’re stable, we’ve got a place to live.’ Things like that.

“It wasn’t a bad year or anything like that, but it wasn’t the year I was hoping for last year. So, obviously, there’s things I need to work on. But the biggest thing for me is just the mentality of, ‘I’m going to go out there and I’m going to play free.’

“I love Green Bay. Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that. I’d play here until I can’t run anymore. I’ll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there’s only so much I can control.

“My biggest thing is having the mindset that I’m going to come in here and keep doing my thing. And when it’s time to go play ball, I’m going to go out there and play free and have fun — how I used to back in college, high school.

“And how ever that happens — whether it’s 1,000 yards, 2,000 yards, 100 yards — so be it. I’m going to have fun and enjoy all the time I have here. And hopefully, we’re back here next year.”

After spending his rookie year as the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, Dillon moved into the No. 2 role in Year 2 and led the Packers in rushing yards (803), attempts (187) and touchdowns (five) while job-sharing with Jones in 2021.

Instead of that productivity setting the stage for a breakthrough 2022 season, Dillon’s numbers last year were nearly identical (186 carries, 770 yards, a team-best seven rushing TDs) while Jones logged his third 1,000-yard rushing season (1,121 yards, 5.3-yard average).

Just as they had in 2021, Jones and Dillon shared the running back snaps last year, with Jones playing 630 snaps (57.6%) and Dillon 537 (49.1%). But if the Packers went into last season thinking Dillon would seize the role of primary back and they’d move on from Jones — as many teams do with backs who have high salaries and less tread left on their tires — they didn’t see enough to make that move.

Instead, Jones took a $5 million pay cut from his scheduled $16 million 2023 salary to return for another season.

“There was a point where last year I thought he could have been playing at a more aggressive level,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Dillon’s 2022 performance. “And we talked about it and watched the tape. He saw what I was referring to, and then he applied what we talked about to moving on and understanding that it’s got to be like that right from the start.

“(I told him), ‘We know the things that you like that you did last year, and when you played this way, you were very effective. But when you played (a different) way, you weren’t.’ So we need to start off this way. So it’ll be more of an emphasis on how we need to start.”

Dillon’s most productive games came late in the season, when he had his highest yardage output (93 yards in a Dec. 4 win at Chicago) and highest scoring game (two touchdowns in a Dec. 19 win over the Los Angeles Rams). He scored six of his seven TDs and had nearly 40% of his rushing yards in the final six games.

“(It) wasn’t the type of year and expectations that not only he had for himself, but from what I had for him and what others in this building had for him,” Sirmans said. “I think that he’s the type of person, at least from what he’s shown me, that he’s going to respond to that challenge. And come out and have a much more productive year.

“You saw a lot of great things in spurts, but that was just the problem. It was just in spurts. It wasn’t consistent. And that’s what our goal is.”

Now, Dillon, who turned 25 on May 2 and is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.286 million rookie contract, is vowing to not make the same mistakes this season.

“Not to discount contract years or anything like that, but I think every year’s important in this league because you can never take anything for granted. You just never know what’s going to happen,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But I do think he’s had the right mindset and attacked it the right way.”

Although he grew up in Connecticut, went to high school at a private Massachusetts boarding school and went to Boston College (after initially committing to Michigan), Dillon took to Wisconsin almost immediately. In fact, not many Packers players in recent memory have come to the NFL’s smallest market and integrated themselves into the local culture like Dillon.

He met his wife, Gabrielle, a Green Bay-area native, shortly after he arrived in town after the Packers picked him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. They got married last June in Door County, where Dillon has become an unofficial tourism ambassador and where he and a group of teammates spent the Memorial Day weekend at Gabrielle’s parents’ lakeside vacation home.

He’s heavily involved in local charities (Feeding America Wisconsin in particular) and after Gabrielle gave birth to the couple’s first child, Algiers Dillon III (nicknamed “Trey”), on daddy’s 25th birthday, they’d clearly prefer to raise their family in northeastern Wisconsin.

And while they plan to make Green Bay their post-football home no matter what happens, there’s nowhere Dillon would rather be than here. Although he controls only certain aspects of that hope, he knows he must do a better job of controlling what he can control than he did a year ago.

“The more years you’re around, you start seeing guys leave. You start to understand the nature of the sport and you understand the nature of the running back position,” Dillon said. “When you start to approach playing football like that and you start thinking, Coach Sirmans always says, ‘If you think, you stink.’

“It’s just playing free and having fun and playing with that passion and love for the game. It’ll all take care of itself. Like I always say, Green Bay is home for us whether football is here or somewhere else. We’ll be back here eventually. (But) obviously, I want to be in the green and gold.”