GREEN BAY — There were no caveats. Nothing about whether the doctors would let him play, or whether the coaches would let him play, or whether his knee or groin injuries felt good enough to let him play.
Rather, when asked Wednesday if he is going to play in this week’s game against the New York Jets — even with his Green Bay Packers officially eliminated from playoff contention — Aaron Rodgers answered with one word.
“Yeah,” the Packers veteran quarterback replied.
His answer to the follow-up question — Why? — was quite a bit longer. And, in his mind, explained why it’s a no-brainer for him to play, despite the injury risk that comes with playing in a pair of games that won’t count for much now that the postseason is out of reach.
“I think it’s a lot about leadership,” he said. “If I want to be listened to and followed and looked up to, how could I stand here and say that these games don’t matter for playoffs (and) I’m going to cash it in? That’s just not the way I lead. And, I’m super competitive, and I want to be out there with the guys, and I look forward to being out there.”
Rodgers practiced in full on Wednesday, despite a groin injury he suffered on the last play of the first half of last Sunday’s loss at Chicago, when he attempted a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Rodgers admitted after the game that the groin did bother him the rest of the day.
Rodgers has been on the Packers’ injury report all season after suffering a left knee injury in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener, and while he hasn’t missed a game with that injury, he did miss significant Wednesday and Thursday practice time because of it during the first half of the year.
Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin had said on Monday and reiterated on Wednesday that any players who were healthy enough to practice would play Sunday. Philbin gave no indication that he talked with general manager Brian Gutekunst or team president/CEO Mark Murphy about possibly shutting Rodgers down for the final two games to keep him from sustaining an injury that might affect the 2019 season.
“Brian and I, we always talk. We talked multiple times yesterday,” Philbin said Wednesday morning. “I’m sure we’ll talk (more). We talk every single day and as it gets closer to the game, we’re going to say, ‘These are the 46 guys that appear to be (ready to play), to give us the best chance of winning the football game. And, the healthiest players at this point in time.’ Certainly we discuss situationally how we anticipate using those 46 players. But again, it’s a little premature until we get to that stage.”
Last year, Rodgers missed seven games with a fractured right collarbone that required two titanium plates to be inserted into his shoulder to repair the breaks. He returned for a Dec. 17, 2017 game at Carolina with the Packers still in playoff contention — they would have reached the postseason with three straight wins to end the regular season — but after they lost to the Panthers, the Packers placed Rodgers back on injured reserve, ending his season.
It could have been argued that Rodgers shouldn’t have come back at all from the injury last year, but with hope for the playoffs, he wanted to give it a shot. Unlike then, when his injury probably wasn’t fully healed, he said there’s no question he’s healthy enough to play against the Jets.
So, he will.
“Last year, I had an injury where I couldn’t play. That’s why I’ve got some hardware in here,” Rodgers said, pointing to his collarbone. “This year, I was able to deal with the injury and deal with not practicing obviously as much as I’d like to for a number of weeks. That was part of some of the timing stuff when you have new tight ends and new receivers, especially with the injuries to (wide receivers) Geronimo (Allison) and Randall (Cobb) and those guys playing a lot of time and me not practicing as much because of my knee injury.”
