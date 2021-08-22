Why the Badgers' defensive line had to change expectations for themselves this season

Johnson is trying to earn his keep and earn regular snaps in the rotation for the first time in his career. Leonhard and Kolodziej both point to the speed Johnson possesses, his energy and his frame — 6-foot-2, 286 pounds — as skills he brings to the table.

Using those to create plays in the backfield while still playing well enough against the run to be on the field has been a challenge for Johnson before this season.

“You don’t get to do the pass (rushing) or the fun stuff until you stop the run,” Johnson said. “It took me two years to learn, but coach K has helped me get that down to a ‘T’ and get my physical level up to par.”

Thompson was earning praise from coaches last season as a true freshman and got into the team’s first road game at Michigan. But he tore his Achilles on his first play and has had a long recovery, missing spring practices. Kolodziej said he’s intentionally limited Thompson’s reps at times, attempting to be cautious in his return to the field, but Thompson has responded well to the physical rigor of camp.

His power and his long arms are two of his biggest advantages, Kolodziej said.