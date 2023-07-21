When University of Wisconsin senior forward Tyler Wahl announced he would return for one final season, the program returned not only its most experienced player but perhaps its most important player on the defensive end of the floor.

Like point guard Chucky Hepburn, an increased offensive role for Wahl led to mixed results. Also like Hepburn, the offensive inconsistencies shouldn’t overshadow the invaluable impact Wahl made on the defensive end of the floor. Hepburn is likely UW’s best perimeter defender. Center Steven Crowl is the rim protector (albeit one that averaged just 0.5 blocks per game). Wahl is everywhere in between, leading the Badgers in defensive win shares with 2.0 per Sports Reference CBB.

To learn more about Wahl’s overall impact on the defensive end, BadgerExtra examined three Big Ten Conference games. Due to a lack of advanced defensive stats available on a game-by-game basis, the three games were chosen at random: Dec. 11 at Iowa, Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern and Feb. 14 vs. Michigan. Here are Wahl’s numbers from those three games:

Dec. 11 at Iowa: 40 minutes played, 21 points, 9-for-14 field goals, seven rebounds (one offensive), 0 blocks, four steals

Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern: 30 minutes played, five points, 2-for-5 field goals, five rebounds (one offensive), 0 blocks, one steal

Feb. 14 vs. Michigan: 33 minutes played, six points, 2-for-11 field goals, nine rebounds (five offensive), 0 blocks, 0 steals

Here’s what stood out.

Fast feet

Wahl’s best asset is that, at 6-foot-9, he’s quick enough to stay with just about any position on the floor. There are some smaller guards —such as Northwestern’s Boo Buie — who are considered quick even against other small guards. Wahl got caught in an isolation with Buie midway through UW’s second matchup with the Wildcats and defended him well initially, but was completely lost as Buie stepped back out of the crossover, creating feet of separation.

Wahl was almost more comfortable picking up guards than he was bigger wings as Wildcats forward Brooks Barnhizer beat him a few times, including one when he easily was able to muscle through Wahl on a drive left.

The ankle-breaker by Buie aside, though, Wahl didn’t get beat too badly on isolation looks across the three games. He was largely responsible for guarding Connor and Patrick McCaffery against Iowa, but did have seven looks as the primary defender when Hawkeyes point guard Tony Perkins had the ball in his hands.

Perkins got off four shots, and made two of them, one of which was a deep 3 when Wahl was the nearest defender but Perkins wasn’t his assignment on the possession, and the other was an and-1 in transition. Perkins passed out of two looks and Wahl drew a charge on the remaining opportunity, right after Wahl had contested on a missed 3 by Perkins that very same possession before Iowa got another opportunity with an offensive rebound.

Roaming the perimeter

Wahl is constantly moving. For that reason, he gets a defensive look against nearly every player on the floor. A big part of that is his constant switching. As far as closing out and defending out on the perimeter, he’s pretty effective getting out to shooters on all spots of the floor.

Across the three games examined, opponents shot just 4 for 16 when Wahl contested them anywhere outside of the paint. Connor and Patrick McCaffery tested Wahl the most, but Iowa only made three jumpers against Wahl. His ability to fight through screens and quickness is advanced for a player his size.

Wahl does overhelp at times, as he did trying to guard Patrick McCaffery on the wing and Connor McCaffery in the post simultaneously. Patrick McCaffery briefly beat Wahl off the dribble and, rather than recover, Wahl went for a steal. That opened up a lane for Patrick McCaffery to hit Connor McCaffery in the post, and when Wahl went to help there, Patrick McCaffery was back open for a 3.

This tendency to roam got him beat backdoor a few times across the three games, too, and forced him to commit fouls when he or UW as a team was already beat. But it also allowed him to post the second-highest steal percentage on the Badgers, per KenPom.

But overall, those instincts did more good for UW than bad. Those three opponents did not shoot well from the outside with Wahl roaming the perimeter. And against the Hawkeyes, Hepburn picked up Perkins in the post on one of Iowa’s last possessions. Although Hepburn guarded him well, Wahl still attacked and swiped his fourth and final steal of the game.

A lack of strength down low

Wahl has size to his advantage, so a contest with his hands straight up against 6-foot-8 Michigan forward Jett Howard late in the matchup with the Wolverines still was able to force a bad miss. He did the same thing against Iowa’s Filip Rebraca on a post look. But in the post or with really any space to operate, strength is an issue for Wahl against most bigs.

More often than not, when Crowl was off the floor, 6-foot-7 Carter Gilmore was asked to guard the team’s opposing center.

Across the three games, opponents shot 16 for 22 when Wahl offered a contest at the rim. The Wildcats made all four of their shots at the basket against Wahl. Michigan had 12 looks in the paint against Wahl, making eight, but a few of them were just a product of UW’s defense being sucked into the paint to deal with the size of some combination of 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, 6-foot-8 forward Will Tschetter, 6-foot-7 forward Jace Howard and 6-foot-10 Tarris Reed Jr. trying to create looks inside.

Also, Wahl’s switching on the perimeter translates down low to helping off his defender on drives to the rim, but that can only be effective if his fellow defenders move with him. Wahl helped off Tschetter early, which allowed Tschetter to cut to the rim for an easy layup. When Tschetter tried to do the same thing later in the game, guard Max Klesmit helped Wahl on his rotation by stepping in to draw a charge.

Wahl can hold his own with defensive rebounds (he grabbed 19.3% of available defensive rebounds, which ranked 278th in the country, per KenPom, up from the year prior) and has length to affect shots (his 14 blocks were just three less than Crowl), but to stay glued to the paint is not the best use of his versatility.