Why Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says freshman Chucky Hepburn is ‘everything I expected’

Chucky Hepburn is a maestro in both piano and playing the point guard. It’s interesting that one of the freshman’s favorite hobbies is all about creating when that’s the role he’s carved out for himself on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

He isn’t crafting his own music, rather sticking to the sheet music, just like he’s sticking to the Badgers’ game plan to create opportunities for his teammates. Hepburn has been playing the piano just as long as he’s been playing basketball, so the similarities between his two passions were bound to occur.

An example of Hepburn’s creativity on the court came against Purdue on Jan. 3. Isaiah Thomspon brought the ball up the court for the Boilermakers. Hepburn met him at the top of the key and his defensive pressure caused Thompson to lose control of the ball. The Badgers point guard dived as if he was trying to slide into second base, grabbed the ball and passed it to Johnny Davis for two points.

It was a momentum switch for the Badgers because Purdue had hit a couple shots to bring the game within three points. Mackey Arena had started to get louder as the Boilermakers rallied, but Hepburn’s steal quickly quieted the fans.

“The biggest thing is the calmness and the poise that he’s played with,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I knew he was going to be good. You never know how fast he’s gonna be good, but he’s mature and he’s not flappable. He doesn’t panic. That’s how you have to play that position. You have to stay focused on the important thing and not let some of the irrelevant noises get to you in the ebbs and flow of a game. He’s done a really good job of that.”

Hepburn is the first true freshman to start for the Badgers since Devin Harris in 2001. It has been even longer since a freshman started at point guard for UW.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native had a lot of expectations placed upon him before stepping foot in Madison. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska in 2021 and the No. 20 point guard in the nation coming out of that class, all according to ESPN.

He made four straight state appearances, advancing to the state championship game his freshman, junior and senior seasons at Bellevue West. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.6 steals over his last three seasons in high school.

“I feel like people have looked at me as more of a scorer coming into this season,” Hepburn said. “But to me, I think I’m more of a point guard, a pass-first guard. I don’t think people realize how good I was on defense either.”

Hepburn controls the pace of the defense. He’s the only freshman in the top 25 in the Big Ten in steals, checking in at No. 13 with 1.2 per game. The only Badgers player ahead of him is Davis at No. 12 with 1.3 per game.

He’s helped UW hold opponents to an average of 66.4 points per game on 43.7% shooting overall and 33.7% from 3-point range. It’ll be a test for Hepburn when the Badgers travel to play Indiana on Tuesday because the Hoosiers average 71.5 points a game on 45.9% shooting.

“He’s such a tremendous defensive player,” said Doug Woodard, Hepburn’s Bellevue West High coach. “Because of his great instincts, he was better than pretty much everybody out there in high school. He was able to gamble a lot. He probably at times took some unsound gambles and got away with them, especially against worse teams. I think he’s had to become more of a disciplined defender at Wisconsin.”

Woodard recalled a moment when Hepburn made a bad defensive decision while the Badgers were playing in the Maui Invitational. He said he was watching the game on TV and could hear Gard yell, “No, Chucky,” when Hepburn decided to double the post against Houston. The plan was not to double the post, and it ended up costing the Badgers a basket.

Woodard said he wasn’t surprised when Gard almost immediately took out Hepburn, and he could see the UW coach talk to Hepburn on the sideline.

“He’s not going to take a bad gamble because at that level, you just can’t do it,” Woodard said. “I think what is going to come is … Chucky, he’s kind of an afterthought in that his role is to orchestrate right now. I think his natural evolution there is going to be much more of an offensive threat as time goes on.”

The Badgers haven’t needed him to be a scoring presence with Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl each averaging more than 10 points a game.

Davis and Davison have been in a bit of a scoring slump over the past few games, which has allowed Hepburn to show what he’s capable of offensively. His offensive boost started against Northwestern, when he made a half-court shot and scored 14 points.

He’s averaged 8.8 points over the Badgers’ past six games. He showcased a reverse, same-foot layup that Davis said Hepburn “won’t shut up about”, and he has a knack for hitting shots to change the momentum in a game.

Hepburn had two momentum-changing plays against Michigan State last week. He made a 3-point shot over A.J. Hoggard with 12 seconds left in the first half to put UW up by eight points. He then hit a jumper over Marcus Bingham Jr. to give the Badgers a six-point edge with two minutes to go in the game.

“If you miss that shot [against Bingham], they come down and score, it’s a one-possession game,” Davis said. “That was a tough shot by him, and I feel like he’s been doing that all year. … He’s hitting shots, which opens things up for everybody else. I feel like teams usually don’t look at him as a scoring threat, more of a true point guard and defensive-minded guy, but if he continues to be aggressive, it’s just gonna open things up for our offense.”

His offensive focus until recently has been about finding his teammates for open looks. He has the second-most assists on the team, averaging 2.0 per game. He had a team-high three assists against Rutgers on Saturday, and the most he’s had in a game was six against Marquette on Dec. 4.

“He’s very conscious to make sure other guys are involved,” Gard said. “He handled that role as a starting point guard in this league as a freshman. I can’t speak enough about his maturity and calmness. He’s everything I expected he would be when we recruited him.”

