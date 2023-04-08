Finding Darryl Peterson on the football field this fall might prove to be a difficult task.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore outside linebacker is projected to be a starter for the Badgers, but the Ohio native won’t be in one place long if spring practices are an indication of coaches’ plans for him. Peterson’s usage this spring has been as varied as any of the Badgers outside linebackers, particularly when the defense deploys its dollar package with two linemen, three linebackers and six defensive backs.

Peterson’s being asked to be ready to play on the edge, in the trenches, at linebacker depth and essentially as a box safety on some plays.

“Our coaches have done a great job of just being patient with me,” Peterson said. “And they're coaching me really well, telling me what to look for and where to look. I've just been listening to my coaches and I've been getting better, with that dollar especially, every day.”

UW’s new coaching staff sees the same versatility in the 6-foot-1, 247-pound athlete as last season’s group. Previous defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and position coach Bobby April III made Peterson one of the only players in his group ready to play both the field and boundary outside linebacker positions.

New outside linebacker coach Matt Mitchell emphasizes the need for his group to be five-tool players, having the ability to set the edge against the run, rush the passer off the edge and inside, and cover pass catchers in zone and man coverage. The way UW’s staff is putting Peterson in different spots around the field is evidence they believe he’s capable of impacting the game at multiple levels.

“In terms of jobs, he has the biggest menu of jobs, really, of any player that we have,” Mitchell said. “And there's some things that he's really, really good at, some skill sets that he carried over and I think has developed, and there's some things he can still kind of work through. But if we can get him to be highly competent in all those different skill sets, then that allows us to have an impactful player on the field. It also allows us to not really have to substitute any type of personnel as we go from different situations.”

Snaps were hard to come by at outside linebacker last season despite a deep and talented group. Nick Herbig occupied the field OLB position and became an All-American pass rusher, while senior C.J. Goetz played so well at the boundary spot that Leonhard didn’t rotate him out much. Peterson played the most among UW’s other outside linebackers with 331 defensive snaps, per PFF, and tallied 27 tackles and two sacks. Peterson said Friday one of his chief goals for this season is to not have any production drop off as he helps to replace the 11 sacks Herbig posted last season.

UW coach Luke Fickell acknowledged Thursday that his staff has been tough on Peterson by asking him to learn so much at once. He said Peterson had taken to the new defense well, and the coaches owe it to him to put him in spots he can be a disruptive player. Adding new tools to his game now is an investment into his long-term future as a player, Fickell said.

“We might be putting him in some positions that (are) not real natural to him,” Fickell said, “but I think all in all it's going to make him a better football player in the long run.”

Peterson believes having opportunities to show what he can do in space at the college level will help him reach his goals of sticking in the NFL.

“Being able to go from playing on the line to playing the dollar, it's a lot different, but I’m enjoying it,” Peterson said. “If I want to play at the next level, I'm not that big of a guy, so I'm gonna have to play off the ball a little bit. So I’m taking that into consideration as well and just having fun with it.”

Herbig was a team captain for UW last season, but last fall Peterson began filling the leadership void when Herbig skipped the Badgers’ bowl game to begin his preparation for the NFL. Mitchell and multiple UW players have mentioned Peterson as one of the vocal leaders during winter workouts and spring practices.

“First and foremost, DP’s work ethic is unmatched,” sophomore T.J. Bollers said. “He comes in every single day with his head down and just grinds. Really, really pushes all of us to be the best that we could be. Seeing him work in this defense and taking on these new roles, it's exciting to watch, I feel like it brings out the full player in DP, you know? Just seeing him being able to embrace those standards and embrace the position that we play, and just give his best effort every single time, it's exciting to watch. He’s playing fast, playing strong, he's playing physical.”

A breakout season could be coming for Peterson with increased opportunities as a starter and different chances to make plays in new alignments. Goetz said he sees a calm in Peterson that’s different than years past, and Peterson said it’s a direct result of how he feels on the field right now.

“I’m a lot more confident in myself,” Peterson said. “I feel like a lot of that stuff, like that rowdiness, came from me not being confident in myself. Coach April used to always tell me, 'Worst case, just hit somebody … just go, go fast.’ I feel like I'm at a point now where I'm confident in the scheme and what I'm doing and my ability that I can just calm down and play off what I feel.”