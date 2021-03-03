WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther learns lessons from the past during historic season

ONALASKA — Before every game this season, Brad Schaper has given a brief history lesson to his boys basketball team on what he calls the ghosts of Onalaska Luther High School.
The concept is simple enough. The Knights’ 13th-year coach will pick out a former player who had an impact on the program’s trajectory and explain how members of this season’s team can leave a legacy of their own.
Some of the ghosts are from the distant past — like Paul Mendell, who graduated in 1980. Others are much more recent — like Brandon Stadtler, who was a senior last year.
There have been some of Luther’s greats, like Marshall Walters and Collin Kennedy, and reliable role players, like David Buchner.
But before the Knights’ WIAA Division 4 sectional final against Blair-Taylor on Saturday, Schaper didn’t look to the past. Instead, the ghost he revealed was, “You,” urging his players to seize the moment.
Luther did that with a 46-44 win, which earned the program its first WIAA state tournament berth.
“It’s incredible,” junior forward Gavin Proudfoot said. “Coming into high school, you just always dream of it. No team here has ever done that. It’s just incredible.”
The Knights were given the fourth seed for this weekend’s tournament and will play top-seeded Racine Prairie School in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center. Second-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes and third-seeded Edgar will meet in the other semifinal, with winners advancing to Friday evening’s championship game.
But before Luther tips off against the Hawks, Schaper will introduce another ghost — this one from a year of similar significance: 1988.
The Knights also made a state tournament that year, though the program was competing in the WISAA, not the WIAA. Luther hasn’t been back to state since, and Schaper has recently exchanged emails with John Wittmershaus, who was a sophomore on that 1997-98 team, about the trip.
“He just said that they were all super excited, and they went and they played and they enjoyed the moment,” Schaper said. “Said it’s something you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, which of course they would.
“They went down and got crushed. … They just loved the moment, though.”
And the journey back to state — this time as members of the WIAA — isn’t something the Knights take for granted.
After the state appearance in 1988, Schaper said Luther made back-to-back sectional finals behind Wittmershaus, but those seasons ended there. The Knights’ lone loss in the 1989-90 season, according to a 50th anniversary booklet published by the high school, was in double overtime to Watertown Northwestern Prep, the eventual state champion and now Watertown Lutheran Prep.
“They hit a 3 from like 30 feet away to tie it,” recalled Mark Loersch, who was an assistant to Tom Mellon that year and is part of Schaper’s staff.
Still, Luther found success in the 90s and won back-to-back Dairyland Conference titles in 1994 and 1995 with Dan Kunz at the helm. The team advanced to the sectional final in the 1994-95 season but again couldn’t get over the hump.
The Knights joined the WIAA six years later and waited 11 more for their next sectional qualifying team. Luther met Cuba City in back-to-back seasons — 2011-12 and 2012-13 — for a chance at state but came up short in both.
The Knights held a 14-point lead in the second of those sectional final matchups before falling 77-74 in overtime.
“I can still in my head hear, ‘Four minutes to Madison,’” said Schaper, who was in his fourth year as head coach for that loss. “... That was tough. That was really tough for all of us.”
Flash forward to last season, and Luther was finally back at sectionals. The Knights were again one win away from state after a 45-29 victory over Aquinas, but the COVID-19 pandemic took the rest of the tournament away.
Which brings us back to this season and all the ghosts of Luther High School.
“I’ve always thought that was a really cool theme,” senior forward Isaiah Loersch said. “... From a young age, I’ve been watching a lot of Luther basketball, and (Schaper) is mentioning these role models of mine.”
Loersch said it was inspirational to see an older brother, Bennett, as a ghost, and senior guard James Biedenbender said there were lessons to be learned on how to handle big moments — including by watching tape of his cousin Emery Byus, who graduated in 2019, hit a game-winner against West Salem.
Proudfoot, meanwhile, tries to emulate the play of two ghosts in Zach Matzke and Aaron Schaper, who graduated in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
“Just the dominance they had,” Proudfoot said. “They were quick off the ball. Zach Matzke was a great post. That’s what I kind of model it after.”
Proudfoot also views it as this team’s “destiny” to build on what all of the ghosts started.
The Knights have done that by qualifying for a WIAA state tournament, and they could further cement their status as the future ghosts of Luther High School with a win on Friday.
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Eric Lee can be reached eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee