WATCH NOW: WIAA boys golf--Holmen's Brennan Dirks a Division 1 state qualifier

ONALASKA — Brennan Dirks wasn't happy with the way he was playing at the beginning of the Holmen High School boys golf season.

The senior was shooting in the high 80s, and it took some time to recapture previous form that allowed him to be one of the top performers in the MVC.

"Things didn't start picking up until the end of the season," Dirks said Wednesday after qualifying for the Division 1 field of the WIAA state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis., next week. "I had three scores in the low 70s, then an 82 at the regional."

Dirks shot a 3-over-par 75 at the La Crosse Country Club to place third overall in a very difficult Onalaska Sectional field well represented by state-ranked teams. He will tee off for a pair of state rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

The Vikings placed fourth with a score of 328 as champion Middleton (316) and second-place Madison Memorial (317) punched tickets for team entries at Blackwolf Run.

Dirks said putting was key to turning his season around and that success in that aspect of the game had a lot to do with his sectional round.

"The last time we played here, I had 10 three-putts," he said. "Today, I only had three, and that was a big difference maker for me for sure."

Dirks said he drilled a 30-foot put for a birdie on the par-3 fifth and dropped in a chip shot for birdie on No. 13. He also put a 122-yard approach shot about a foot from the cup for an easy birdie putt that he made on No. 18.

"I just wanted to get down on the ball and swing through it," Dirks said of the approach shot on 18. "I did it and heard the crowd cheer, so I knew it was good.

"I just wanted a big shot to get to the green and two-putt for par, but that was a good way to end."

Dirks said the Vikings anticipated the need to shoot in the neighborhood of 315 to advance as a group, but they didn't quite get there. Holmen dominated the MVC season and easily won last week's Baraboo Regional, but everyone involved knew how difficult the sectional that awaited was going to be.

The victorious Cardinals placed four golfers in the top 10, and the runner-up Spartans had a co-medalist in Charlie Erlandson (73) and sixth-place score card from Ethan Williams (78).

The Vikings also received scoring rounds from junior Jackson Rhoades (81), sophomore Luke Taebel (84) and junior Kade Smith (88). Rhoades finished particularly strong with a 38 on the back nine.

Onalaska finished sixth (342) and Tomah seventh (372).

Senior Max Breiling led the Hilltoppers with an 81 that was good for a share of 10th place, and he was followed by junior Ethan Kramer (83), senior Thomas Breit (84) and senior Max Peterson (94).

The Timberwolves were led by senior Ty Schanhofer and juniors Trey Torkelson and Jake Berry (92). Junior Owen Walker added a 96.

Sparta senior Ty Lietzau and junior Brock Connelly also qualified for the sectional, and both finished as part of a tie for 28th place with matching score cards of 90.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

