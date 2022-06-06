WIAA boys team tennis: Three La Crosse Aquinas players look to become two-sport champions

Tennis probably isn’t a sport many high school football players consider playing in their offseason, but the two stand on equal footing to Aquinas High School sophomore Shane Willenbring.

“I’ve been playing both for a really long time,” Willenbring said. “Football has usually been my favorite but tennis has definitely grown on me, especially since we got to state last year. During the seasons, I stay committed to both.”

Willenbring isn’t the only Blugolds tennis player who spent the fall in pads. Seniors Ethan Schambrefer and Paulie Reuteman Jr. were on the same team that won the WIAA Division 5 football championship in the fall. Several months later, the three have a chance to do it again with a bid in the WIAA Division 2 boys’ tennis team championship Saturday.

Schambrefer and Rueteman each have experience in separate doubles contests in the individual doubles championships last week. Schambrefer and freshman Mitchell Fortney (16-8) won their opening round contest in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 against Watertown Luther Prep before being eliminated by the top-seeded team from Milwaukee's University School.

Rueteman and sophomore Samuel Dickinson (20-4) played the second-seed doubles team from Brookfield Academy, losing in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.

“I think experience helps a lot coming in with an open mind and knowing what to expect having already won at state,” Willenbring said. “Knowing what it feels like, you want that feeling again. It feels amazing.”

The games may never get mistaken for each other, but Willenbring said that tennis helps him in football and vice versa. Willenbring — a tackle for the football team and forward on the basketball team — focuses on his footwork.

“With tennis helping football, it’s a lot of footwork,” Willenbring said. “You have to be able to change directions quickly and predict what’s happening to get to the ball. In football, speed and strength help you a lot when you move to tennis.”

The 6-foot-5 build plays with is far from typical in high school tennis, but the sophomore finished with a 3-2 conference record and a 12-5 overall record. Willenbring wasn’t quite sure if his size plays an advantage or disadvantage.

“It’s a bit of both probably,” Willenbring said. “I think sometimes you get a little more tired, but during tennis season I tend to have a little more stamina. I think the power helps too, being able to hit the ball harder.”

The Blugolds semifinal matchup is a rematch of their semifinal meeting last year with Catholic Memorial, who swept Aquinas 7-0. Catholic Memorial — last year’s top seed and eventual champion — enters as the second seed while the Blugolds move up to the third seed from fourth last season.

Coincidentally, Catholic Memorial’s football team went on to win the Division 4 football championship this past fall after winning their boys’ tennis title. Marquette is the only school to win a football and boys’ tennis in the same academic year, doing so in the 2009-10 season according to WIAA records.

Aquinas’ matchup with Waukesha Catholic Memorial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

