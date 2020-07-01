WIAA: Challenging decisions ahead for state schools

Walter said those in their low 20s and teens are “at very low risk for exposure to COVID-19.”

However, during the recent surge in the number of infections, California reported 44% of new cases are people younger than age 35. And studies show that while up to 80% of young people who contract the virus show slight or no symptoms, it’s thought these people still can potentially transmit the virus to others who could face more severe reactions.

And if sports resume, adult coaches, administrators and officials will be asked to put themselves in harm’s way — along with cheerleaders, friends and fans, if schools choose to allow them.

The study did not ask students to specify whether it was just the lack of sports opportunities that led to anxiety or depression, or whether their mental health was influenced by factors such as closed schools, lack of social interaction or the shutdown’s financial impact on the student’s family.

From here, state, county and local health departments will have the biggest say as to whether school and school sports resume in the fall. Based on their recommendations, it will be up to individual school districts (and, in some cases, athletic conferences) to make final decisions.