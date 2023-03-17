MADISON — The Central High School boys basketball team trails at halftime against Whitnall 23-20 in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The second-seeded RiverHawks struggled shooting from the field, sitting at 32% at halftime. Central trailed by as many as nine. Senior wing Bennett Fried and senior guard Nic Williams each have six points.

The third-seeded Falcons are led currently by sophomore guard Myles Herro, who has a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Sophomore guard Jack Lutz has five points while senior guard Austin Herro has four points and seven rebounds.

The winner will play in the state final at 6:35 p.m. Saturday against the top-seed Pewaukee.