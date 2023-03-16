MADISON — The West Salem High School boys basketball team is moving on to the WIAA Division 3 state finals on Saturday after beating the Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65 Thursday at the Kohl Center.

The top-seeded Panthers will play the winner between the second-seed Brillon and the third-seed Lakeside Lutheran.

Junior guard Tamarrein Henderson led West Salem with 25 points. Senior forward Brett McConkey had a 18-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The fourth-seeded Novas got 19 points from both sophomore forward Devin Brown

The Panthers scored the game’s first eight points and later went on a 12-0 run to move into a double-digit lead. At halftime they led 49-33.

After M.A.S. cut the lead down to five in the second half, the Panthers rallied behind Henderson’s 15 points in the period to seal the game.