MADISON — The Knights captured their first WIAA Division 4 state boys basketball championship in program history on Saturday with a 60-46 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Junior guard Logan Bahr got hot in the second half and finished a game-high 28 points.

Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg finished with five points and four assists. His biggest impact was on the defensive end, holding Lancers junior guard Eric Kenesie to just 18 points two days after he had set a state tournament record with 51 in a game.

The Knights scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 12 in the first half. The Lancers fought back to take their first lead with 6:17 until halftime on a 3-pointer by junior Kenesie.

The Knights took back the lead with an and-one conversion by junior forward Logan Bahr, and had a 25-22 advantage at halftime.

Bahr struggled with his 3-pointer in the first half, missing his only two attempts. In the second, he made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc.