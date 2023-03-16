MADISON — The Luther High School boys basketball team won their first WIAA state tournament game in school history, beating Whitehall 79-51 in the Division 4 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The second-seeded Knights will play for the title Saturday afternoon against the fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.

The Knights were led by senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg with 19 points, two blocks and two steals. Senior guard Kodi Miller finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Logan Bahr also had 16 points to go with seven rebounds.

The Norsemen’s lead scorer was Luke Beighley with 10. Whitehall were held to just 23 points in the first half and gave up a trio of runs of 12 points or more unanswered.