MADISON — The Luther High School boys basketball team leads 41-23 against Whitehall in their WIAA Division 4 state semifinals game at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The second-seeded Knights trailed early but took the lead during a 12-0 run on a free-throw by senior guard Kodi Miller. The Knights would later have a 10-0 run where Whitehall didn’t score for three minutes and nine seconds.

Miller has seven points while Luther is led by senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg with 13. Junior forward Logan Bahr has 11 points and six rebounds.

The third-seeded Norsemen are led by senior guard Devon McCue with seven.