Blair-Taylor girls basketball coach Jesse Lien said after practices he’d have free-throw contests with senior guards Abby Thompson and Lindsey Steien.

“You don’t get a point unless you don’t hit the rim on it,” Lien said. “The two will sit there and play until they win every single time. Most of the time they beat me, anyway.”

Steien has the school record for scoring, but it’s the dynamic play between her and Thompson that leads the second-seeded Wildcats as they prepare for third-seed Wabeno/Laona in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals on Friday morning in Green Bay.

The Wildcats (27-1) cruised to the regional title, beating Wonewoc-Center by 50 on Feb. 24 before winning against Royall on Feb. 25 by 32.

The sectional round is where competition started to get tense, with a 57-55 win over second-seed Hillsboro in the sectional semifinals on March 2 before beating top-seed Belmont 62-57 last Saturday. Competition is what Thompson said the team has thrived on throughout their history.

“Even throughout our youth, watching this process and being a part of it has been so fun,” Thompson said. “Watching us grow and get more competitive each day starts in practice. We’re so competitive with each other and that pushes us in the long run.”

While Steien’s 2,736 career points are a school record — male or female — Thompson herself has averaged 16 points per game over her career and this season averages a career-best 18.4 ppg. Steien and Thompson each entered the season as three-time All-Scenic Bluffs first team players.

“It’s something special,” Lien said. “It’s hard to put a finger on it…they always want to do the best they can. Those two are some of the most competitive people you’ll ever meet. You’ll never hear a peep out of them but they’ll outwork you and come out on top in whatever they’re doing.”

“The two of them together feed off each other, they work together, they always know where one another are and they have a fun time together. Outside of basketball, they're the best of friends.”

Thompson said the competitive drive isn’t unique to her or Steien. It’s a product of their efforts to get over the hump of early playoff exits during her career at Blair-Taylor. The Wildcats furthest playoff run over the past four seasons was last year, making it to the sectional semifinals before being eliminated by Bangor.

“We knew (state) is where we wanted to go,” Thompson said. “We knew that every day in practice had to come with that mentality every day to get better to get to this point.”

“I think as soon as the ball goes up on tipoff, it hits a switch. We just all go. We want to go out and get the job done. We’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

Lien said Thompson’s best trait is her shooting ability. Over her career, Thompson has shot 57.3% for field goals and 37.5% on 3-pointers. This season, she leads her team in shooting percentage at 63.5%.

“She’s a skilled shooter, probably one of the best I’ve ever been around,” Lien said. “She works her butt off, she’s always in the right spot and never afraid to get into the mix. She’s not a big girl but she’s physical as a guard. She is probably one of the best scorers, alongside Lindsey. They are two of the best I’ve ever seen.”

Thompson’s best game of the season was a 36-point performance with six made 3’s in the Wildcats only loss of the season, a 57-55 defeat at the hands of Alma Center Lincoln.

Thompson said she puts in plenty of hours in the gym shooting year round, but during the season tends to focus on building chemistry in the offense to make everyone better. Thompson averages 6.6 apg and has had double-figure assist totals four times this season.

“I think it starts outside of practice,” Thompson said. “Preseason, postseason, on the weekends I’m always getting shots up. I think I know if I’m not going to make a shot or be able to score that my teammates are going to be able to step up and score. We can all put it in the hoop. I think that gives us all a little bit more confidence scoring wise.”

Senior wing Kierstyn Kindschy averages 7.9 ppg for Blair-Taylor. Freshman forward Andrea Waldera stands at 6-foot-1 and averages 5.1 ppg while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Blair-Taylor’s semifinal meeting with Wabeno/Laona is set for 20 minutes after the conclusion of McDonell Central Catholic versus Albany, the other Division 5 semifinal set for 9:05 a.m. tip. The Wildcats practiced at UW-La Crosse on Wednesday but otherwise have tried to take a similar approach in preparation to last week’s games.

“We have to treat this week like we did the last,” Lien said. “That helps keep them in a routine. I also told them to think back to their AAU days where they’d run to Louisville or to Madison. They’d run, get out of the car and play ball. I said ‘Treat it just like you did when you were first learning to play ball.’”

The Rebels (21-7) won their sectional final 53-43 against Edgar and haven’t given up more than 45 points in a game during the tournament. Lien described their attack as balanced with only one player averaging double-digit points, that being junior Rylee Yaeger at 12.9 ppg.

Seniors Kaylyn LaRock and Grace Krawze average 9.8 ppg and 8.9 ppg respectively while sophomore Allison Albrecht averages 7.6 ppg.