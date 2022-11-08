WIAA football: It's Hargrove time for La Crosse Aquinas

This is Calvin Hargrove time.

It was a year ago, and it is again with the Aquinas High School football team preparing for a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.

The first sign came when he made four tackles behind the line of scrimmage in a 51-8 victory over Durand-Arkansaw in the first round.

The second came when he scored four touchdowns during a 36-16 win at second-seeded Maple Northwestern the next week.

Many more were revealed during a 28-14 quarterfinal win over Colby, and they are plays that Kewaunee (11-1) needs to be ready for when it tangles with Hargrove and the Blugolds (11-1) in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The Hornets' first snap of the game was a handoff to Ivan Haemer, who tried to find running room to his right. Hargrove burst through the line of scrimmage and dropped Haemer a few inches from where he started.

On third-and-3 from the Aquinas 37-yard line — just two plays later — Colby went to Tevin Rue. He found even less space and was dropped by Hargrove for no gain.

Wanting to take advantage of their field position, the Hornets opted to go for it on fourth down, and quarterback Tucker Meyer turned to his right and fired a quick pass to 1,000-yard rusher Caden Healy.

He became Hargrove's third victim of the drive, dragged down with one hand by the jersey near the sideline for a 3-yard loss.