WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska among local teams advancing in playoffs

From there — outside of a small blip in the second quarter — it was all Hilltoppers, as they sprinted past Portage in a Division 2 playoff matchup Friday night at Onalaska.

All week long, the Hilltoppers (5-2) studied the film and saw that the front line of the Portage return unit liked to bail and leave early. So the Hilltoppers planned on stealing an extra possession and it worked to perfection.

“We practiced it multiple times this week and Ben (Faas) was really good at just dribbling it,” Yashinsky said. “So we said, ‘Hey we are going to take the ball right away and steal a possession.’ It was a quick start and we aren’t the best on special teams, so if we can steal one, we will.”

The ensuing play, Peterson took the forward pitch off of a jet sweep 48 yards to kick off a 28-point first quarter that was capped off by a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown from Sam Pica to give the Hilltoppers a 28-0 lead with about two minutes left in the opening frame.

Down 28-16 in the second quarter, the Warriors were in Hilltopper territory but a sack on fourth-and-10 halted the drive. That play set up another barrage from the Hilltoppers.