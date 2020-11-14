WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska among local teams advancing in playoffs

Four Coulee Region advanced through the first round of the WIAA football playoffs on Friday, and three of them will conclude the season by playing a game in the second round on Thursday.
Onalaska (5-2) beat Portage 63-22 in a Division 2 first-round game, while Prairie du Chien won in Division 4, Aquinas won in Division 5, and Blair-Taylor won in Division 6.
The Blugolds (4-3) beat top-seeded Darlington 34-25 to get a second-round game at second-seeded Lancaster (5-3). The Blackhawks (4-3) host Nekoosa (2-4) after knocking out Westby 29-22, and the Wildcats (7-0) host second-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (5-2) after beating C-FC 37-8.
Teams that lost Friday can still schedule games for the final week of the season.
Here is a look at how the Hilltoppers and Blugolds advanced.
Aquinas 34,
Darlington 25DARLINGTON, Wis. — There were multiple times this week that Aquinas coach Tom Lee wasn’t sure if his team was going to be able to play Friday night because of COVID-19.
“I told somebody it felt like the guillotine,” Lee said. “I was just lying on the table, watching that shiny blade, wondering if it was going to fall.”
It never did, and the Blugolds made the most of their Division 5 playoff opener with a win at top-seeded Darlington. The defense came up with four turnovers; sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a pair of touchdown passes — both to junior Chris Wilson — and junior Joe Penchi rushed for two scores as fourth-seeded Aquinas beat the Redbirds.
The Blugolds (4-3) have won a playoff game in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007-08, and they snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.
“We took a couple kicks to the teeth the last two weeks, actually the last three weeks,” Lee said. “We didn’t play great, I thought, in our game at West Salem, and Onalaska put it on us. We had a lot of problems against Tomah.
“But the guys that we had available — we didn’t have a whole lot of them available — the guys we had available, they prepped like crazy, and they came out and executed. They were ready to go. You could tell they were ready to go.”
The pivotal stretch came late in the third quarter and carried into the fourth.
Trailing 13-12, Aquinas recovered a Darlington fumble before moving into Redbirds territory on a pass from Flottmeyer to junior Quinn Miskowski. A few plays later, Wilson took a screen pass 46 yards for a score, which put the Blugolds up 18-13 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Darlington seemed primed to strike back on the ensuing possession and drove the ball into Aquinas territory. But a sack by Penchi pushed the Redbirds back, then Wilson intercepted Darlington quarterback Braden Davis.
The Blugolds marched 60 yards — aided by a defensive pass interference — for a score, capped by a 26-yard run by Penchi, to extend their lead to 26-13 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter.
“In this sport, (it’s about) energy. ‘They played with a ton of energy or a ton bounce or were flat,’” Lee said. “It’s amazing how much of that ties into making plays. Like when you make plays, guess what? You get energy. When you don’t? It just sucks the life out of you. We had some bounce going, man.”
Aquinas hopes to carry that bounce into its game against Lancaster. And while Lee knows that metaphorical COVID-19 guillotine could drop at any time, he’s grateful for another week.
“At least I get to lie on the table,” he said.
Onalaska 63, Portage 22
ONALASKA — Coach Tom Yashinsky couldn’t have envisioned a better start.
First, a surprising onside kick to begin the game gave his Onalaska High School football team an extra possession before Landon Peterson took a jet sweep toss 48 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage. In the blink of an eye, it was a 7-point lead just 12 seconds into the game.
From there — outside of a small blip in the second quarter — it was all Hilltoppers, as they sprinted past Portage in a Division 2 playoff matchup Friday night at Onalaska.
All week long, the Hilltoppers (5-2) studied the film and saw that the front line of the Portage return unit liked to bail and leave early. So the Hilltoppers planned on stealing an extra possession and it worked to perfection.
“We practiced it multiple times this week and Ben (Faas) was really good at just dribbling it,” Yashinsky said. “So we said, ‘Hey we are going to take the ball right away and steal a possession.’ It was a quick start and we aren’t the best on special teams, so if we can steal one, we will.”
The ensuing play, Peterson took the forward pitch off of a jet sweep 48 yards to kick off a 28-point first quarter that was capped off by a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown from Sam Pica to give the Hilltoppers a 28-0 lead with about two minutes left in the opening frame.
Down 28-16 in the second quarter, the Warriors were in Hilltopper territory but a sack on fourth-and-10 halted the drive. That play set up another barrage from the Hilltoppers.
Quarterback Ayden Larson connected with Ben Stuhr for a 13-yard score on the ensuing possession to make it 35-16. Cody Skifton then collected his second interception of the night to give the ball back to the offense. And once again they took advantage with Larson finding Hudson Weber, who tightroped the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown reception to increase the lead to 43-16.
The Hilltoppers were without a number of starters because of COVID-19 contact tracing. In fact, a number of linemen played both ways because that’s what they simply had to do. For some, it was their first time playing offensive line since freshman year, as was the case for Gino Angelini, who filled in at left guard.
“It’s a bit of a culture shock but you get used to it,” Angelini said. “It kind of reminded me of my freshman year,. You aren’t really sure what to expect or what you are going to be doing so you play both sides. It was nostalgic in a way.”
Yashinsky did say that if the Hilltoppers played tomorrow, they would have a full team ready to go.
But on Friday night, they didn’t need them.
Michael Savarin was spectacular, gashing Portage for 187 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run, on just 14 carries. Dane Woods also finished over the century mark, tallying 110 yards and a 59-yard touchdown on seven carries.
“I have to give it all to the offensive linemen,” Savarin said. “They really did all the work tonight.”
Larson finished 11-of-14 for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Skemp caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corps.
