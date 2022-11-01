WIAA football:

Friday night’s WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game against Rice Lake is a game the Onalaska High School football team needs.

Coach Tom Yashinsky said this week that the matchup is one his players wanted, but not for what could be considered the obvious reason of revenge.

Yes, the Warriors knocked the Hilltoppers out of last season’s playoff bracket, and they did the same thing in 2017 and 2018. There is going to be an element of revenge, but it’s more of a justification of what they have accomplished through 11 games.

“The way the last couple of visits there have gone, this is a game that our kids wanted to prove themselves,” Yashinsky said. “They want to prove that we are good enough to be in some of the conversations about teams like (Rice Lake) around the state.

“If you want to get past them, you have to beat them, so we’ll take our shot.”

A win and first semifinal appearance in team history would help build that case, but Yashsinky has seen enough of Rice Lake (9-2) over the years to know that it won’t be easy for Onalaska (11-0) to become a 12-game winner for the first time on Friday.

The Warriors are consistently big and able to run the ball, and that’s been the case during a season that included a second-place finish in the Middle Border Conference. Their ability to do that against a defense that has been stingy all season and led by seniors Sean Gilles and Sam Pica is what will determine which team gets another game.

Gilles, a safety, and Pica, a middle linebacker, were named co-defensive players of the year in the MVC, and they will have to play big roles in slowing down a Rice Lake offense that averages 5.0 yards per carry and more than 200 rushing yards per game. The third-seeded Warriors ran for 350 yards in last week’s 42-33 win at second-seeded Mosinee.

Fullback Lucas Peters has more than 970 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder keys the Warriors’ running attack. The Hilltoppers will have to respect the pass — probably leaving both cornerbacks on islands — but make sure they use enough resources devoted to Peters, Carson Tomesh and Easton Stone.