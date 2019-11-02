WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Onalaska High School junior Kora Malecek can add two new titles to her running portfolio — WIAA Division 1 state champion and the WIAA girls cross country state record-holder.
Malecek won the race at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday with a time of 17 minutes, 44.6 seconds to earn the individual title, break the state record that was set in 2014 by Madison Edgewood’s Amy Davis (17:46.23) and help the Hilltoppers place second.
Onalaska has finished among the top three teams three years in a row with this being the best finish in that span.
Malecek has a plethora of other running accomplishments — including winning the 3,200-meter run at the Division 1 state track meet this past spring —but her most recent title holds a little more significance.
“Cross country seems a little more significant to me personally because track has its separate events. With cross country, you’re running with everybody,” she said. “Running in cross country, you get to see all of the different strengths in one race, which is something you don’t see in track.”
The junior won the race by more than 30 seconds, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Lauren Pansegrau (Middleton, 18:14.2).
The individual accomplishment is one thing, but what’s more important for Malecek is that she was able to help her team out in a big way.
“I was really excited to win for my team, because this whole season has been about the team and doing what’s best for my team,” she said.
After finishing third for the past two years behind Muskego and Sun Prairie, the Hilltoppers made the jump to second — surpassing Sun Prairie — with a team score of 111. Muskego (72) won the team title.
Lydia Malecek (19:02.3) came in second for Onalaska and 16th overall, followed by sister Amalia Malecek (19:08.1) in 17th. Ellie Smith (19:32.4) finished 23rd.
Kora improved from her previous two finishes in the state meet, which included a fifth-place finish in 2018 and a time of 18:35.2. Kora finished 11th overall with a time of 19:08.95 as a freshman.
As a team, the Hilltoppers were third in 2018 with a team score of 112 and third in 2017 with a team score of 174.
The team’s move to second showed coach Darin Shepardson that the girls were able to come full circle and improve off of last weekend’s sectional performance.
“This was a total team effort,” Shepardson said. “Coming off of the sectional meet we definitely had some big rocks to lift. These girls were able to put everything behind them and concentrate on the task at hand.
“Ellie Smith has been one of those solid rocks for us. She runs off of the Maleceks, and in front of Jillian Lonning, so we use Ellie as the connector for us. Without Ellie and the rock that she is, we couldn’t have gotten it done without her.”
DIVISION 2: Prairie du Chien junior Megan Katzung finished with a time of 20 minutes, 34.2 seconds to finish 54th overall. Senior Greta Trapp (20:36.6) crossed the finish line 2 seconds later in 55th.
Logan sophomore Ellie Haverland (21:09.2) finished in 83rd, and West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher (21:26.6) came in 93rd, followed by Viroqua senior Caitlin Fox (21:39) in 99th.
Shorewood (61) won the Division 2 competition with its top five runners all finishing in the top 20. Shorewood sophomore Bella Losier won the individual title with a time of 19 minutes, 0.8 seconds.
DIVISION 3: Brookwood finished 11th with a team score of 270. Lourdes Academy (112) won the race.
Shelly Powell (21:05.3) led Brookwood with a 51st-place finish as freshman teammate Katie Gruen (21:24.3) came in 70th. Onalaska Luther senior Lizzie Stuebs (21:37.9) finished 74th, and Brookwood’s Kimberlee Downing (21:49.1) followed in 81st.