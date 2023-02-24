ONALASKA — The Coulee Region co-op girls hockey team is so often directly impacted by junior forward McKenna LaFleur. Tuesday’s game at the OmniCenter showed how and why.

LaFleur took a puck off her foot during the third period down 2-1 to Black River Falls in a WIAA sectional semifinal. LaFleur started to limp toward the bench until somehow she ended up with the puck. With a bad wheel, she navigated through a pair of defenders and found freshman forward Brooke Borkenhagen for the tying goal.

In the hall after scoring the winning goal in a second overime to lift the third-seeded Cyclones (17-6) past the Tigers, an ice bag was dropped at LaFleur’s feet. Maybe it was adrenaline, but LaFleur wasn’t worried about her foot.

“The foot is fine,” LaFleur said. “Not enough to stop me.”

LaFleur scored a team-high 20 goals during the regular season and is the pulse of the Cyclones, according to coach Mark Thorn.

“When she’s out on the ice, she’s always hustling,” Thorn said. “When McKenna is up, everybody is up. When she’s down, everyone is down. She’s that kind of player that has a direct impact on the game.”

The team will travel to the Somerset Ice Arena at 4 p.m. Saturday to take on fourth-seeded Hudson in sectional final for a chance to play in the state tournament on March 2.

“This is an exciting time of year,” Thorn said. “I’ve always said you either leave laughing or crying. I’m proud to see the girls achieve their goals and one of them is to get back to state and bring home the gold ball instead of the silver slipper. We’re taking it a day at a time.”

Coulee handed Hudson a 3-0 loss on Jan. 28 with LaFleur, senior forward Anna Szymanski and sophomore forward Gianna Sanchez each scoring a goal. Sophomore goalie Diana Hanson had the shutout — one of her seven this season, including one in the opening round of the playoffs against Western Wisconsin.

Hudson upset top-seeded St. Croix Valley 2-1 on Tuesday to punch its ticket to the sectional final. The Raiders had lost seven in a row at one point but finished the regular season winning four of its last five. Its points leader this season is Kaylie Prater with 14 goals and 14 assists.

Seeking redemption

The Viroqua co-op (12-9) is another area team looking to go to state, but the Blackhawks have to do something they’ve failed twice at this season in order to do so: beat the Madison Metro Lynx.

Viroqua lost 7-0 to the Lynx on Dec. 7 and 4-0 to close out the regular season on Feb. 11. They meet a third time at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.

The Blackhawks made it to the sectional final with a 7-0 opening round win over Beaver Dam on Feb. 17 and a 4-2 semifinal win against Rock County on Tuesday. The common threads in both games were hat tricks by senior Rachel Simonson and impressive goaltending by sophomore goalie Lilliah Tambourine.

Simonson has 24 goals this season, including eight game-winners and five hat-tricks. Tambourine — who had 34 saves on Tuesday — has had 35 or more saves in a game 12 times this season while holding a .924 save percentage.

The Blackhawks aren’t the only team to struggle to score against the Lynx and goalie Addie Armstrong. Madison Metro allowed just 23 goals during the regular season and shutout their opponent nine times, including during their 3-0 win Tuesday in the semifinal round against the Badger Lightning.

Armstrong has a .926 save percentage while leading scorer Emma Stebbeds has 30 goals and 18 assists. Grace Bonnell leads the team in assists with 30.